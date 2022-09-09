© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Hobbes and the Ideal Citizen

Published September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
What do citizens owe the state? What does the state owe its citizens?

Seventeenth century philosopher Thomas Hobbes believed that without government to control our worst impulses, life would be "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short." Consequently, he thought that absolute monarchy is the best form of government. So is Hobbes’ ideal citizen simply someone who is willing to submit to absolute authority, or are there other features the ideal citizen must have? What flaws would make a subject bad, or worse, a threat to peace in the realm? And are there any lessons modern democracies can learn from Hobbes’ political philosophy? The Philosophers submit to Stanford political scientist Alison McQueen, author of Political Realism in Apocalyptic Times. Sunday, September 11 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
