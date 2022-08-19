© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Death of the Sentence

Published August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Is the internet destroying language?

A child’s first sentence is a pivotal moment in her development when she is recognized as now capable of communicating complete thoughts. But in the twenty-first century, thoughts have become increasingly mediated by technology, and language more careless and informal as a result. Are texts, emails, tweets, and emojis responsible for the decline of the formal, grammatical sentence? Are our writing standards getting worse, or are they simply changing with the times? And what effect—good or bad—will new communicative styles have on participation in the democratic polity? Josh and John share complete thoughts with Jan Mieszkowski from Reed College, author of Crises of the Sentence. Sunday, August 21 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
