Philosophy Talk

James Baldwin and Social Justice

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
The prolific writer and Civil Rights-era activist was born August 2, 1924.

Sometimes, we struggle to tell the truth—especially when it's the truth about ourselves. Why did James Baldwin believe that telling the truth about ourselves is not only difficult but can also be dangerous? How can truth deeply unsettle our assumptions about ourselves and our relations to others? And why did Baldwin think that this abstract concept of truth could play a concrete role in social justice? The Philosophers seek their own truth with Christopher Freeburg from the University of Illinois, author of Black Aesthetics and the Interior Life. Sunday 7/31 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
