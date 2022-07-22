© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_PhiloTalk_2021_art.png
Philosophy Talk

Is Optimism Rational?

Published July 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
photo-1601363645678-0cbae97abb2c.jpg

Do you have to expect the best if you're going to get through the worst?

When the odds are against you, believing in yourself can be a source of strength—but it seems to require a cavalier disregard for the evidence. So is optimism a rational way to improve your life, or an irrational kind of wishful thinking? Will hope now just lead to disappointment later? Where should we set our expectations, and where should we teach our children to set theirs? Josh and Ray tackle their hopes and fears with Jennifer Morton from the University of Pennsylvania, author of Moving Up without Losing Your Way: The Ethical Costs of Upward Mobility. Sunday, July 24 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch