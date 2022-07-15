© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Walter Benjamin and the Re-Enchanted World

Published July 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
The eclectic German-Jewish philosopher, essayist, and cultural critic was born July 15, 1892.

Walter Benjamin was a German Jewish critical theorist, essayist, and philosopher who died tragically during the Second World War. His thoughts about modernity, history, art, disenchantment, and re-enchantment are still discussed today. So who was Benjamin, and what is his intellectual legacy? Why did he believe that Enlightenment values, such as rationality and modernization, brought about disenchantment in the world? Did he think there was a way to find re-enchantment without abandoning these values? And what would he have had to say about social media and its power to distract? The hosts have an enchanting time with Margaret Cohen from Stanford University, author of Profane Illumination: Walter Benjamin and the Paris of Surrealist Revolution. Sunday, July 17 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
