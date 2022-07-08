© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Summer Reading List: Banned Books Edition

Published July 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
What are some thoughtful and controversial books that some people say other people shouldn’t read?

The American Library Association reports that last year 1,597 books were challenged or removed from libraries, schools, and universities, a record high number (compared to 273 books in 2020). Most of the challenged or removed books deal with themes relating to race or sexuality and gender, and challenges come from both the right and the left. What are the implications for your thought-provoking summer reading? Josh and Ray talk to Stanford English professor Paula Moya about some school districts' attempts to remove Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye; Florida activist Chaz Stevens about his crusade to ban the Bible from his state's schools; and Jennifer Ruth and Michael Bérubé about their new book, It's Not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom. Sunday, July 10 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
