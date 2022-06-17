© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

The Changing Face of Antisemitism

Published June 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ted Eytan
/

Where did Antisemitism come from—is it racism? Religious bigotry? Something else?

Antisemitism is an old problem with roots that reach back to medieval Europe. While earlier forms focused more on religious bigotry, antisemitism in the modern period became increasingly racialized and politicized. So what is the connection between older ideas about Jews and Judaism, and contemporary antisemitic tropes and stereotypes? How are conspiratorial fears about Jewish invisibility and global control related to the emergence of finance capitalism? And what can history teach us about how to confront antisemitism today? Josh and Ray ask historian Francesca Trivellato from the Institute for Advanced Study, editor of Jews in Early Modern Europe (forthcoming), in a program recorded live at the Stanford Humanities Center. Sunday, June 19 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
