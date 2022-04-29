© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Sanctuary Cities

Published April 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
What rights should undocumented immigrants have?

In the U.S. there are over 500 sanctuary cities—municipalities that limit their cooperation with the federal government’s immigration law enforcement. Although opponents portray sanctuary cities as besieged by crime, empirical data does not bear out such claims. But what actually justifies sanctuary policies in the first place? Do appeals to public health or safety warrant these measures? Or should lack of cooperation be seen as an act of resistance against unjust federal policies? And how should local municipalities respond to claims that they lack the authority to impede federal immigration enforcement? Josh and Ken find sanctuary with Shelley Wilcox from SF State University, author of “How Can Sanctuary Policies be Justified?” Sunday, May 1 at 11 am.

This program was recorded live at Jack Adams Hall on the SF State campus. On Thursday May 19 at 7 pm at the Stanford Humanities Center, come be part of our first live recording in more than two years as Josh and Ray question "The Changing Face of Antisemitism" with historian Francesca Trivellato. More information at the Philosophy Talk website.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
