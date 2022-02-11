© 2021 KALW
Philosophy Talk

Polyamory

Published February 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
If we don't have only one friend at a time, why have only one lover at a time?

In most if not all modern Western societies, monogamy is the dominant form of romantic relationship. In polyamorous or "open" relationships, however, each person is free to love multiple partners at once. Just as our friendships are non-exclusive, advocates of polyamory believe our romantic relationship should be too. So why do so many people find polyamory distasteful, or even despicable? Is it immoral to love more than one person at a time? Or is our society's commitment to monogamy simply a fossil of tradition that could one day be obsolete? The Philosophers welcome back Carrie Jenkins from the University of British Columbia, author of What Love Is: And What It Could Be. Sunday, February 13 at 11 am.

