Hacking the Brain: Beyond the Five Senses

Humans evolved to have a variety of senses—smell, sight, touch, etc.—that provide information about the world around us. Our brains use this sensory information to construct a particular picture of reality. But what if it were technologically possible to hack our brains and create new senses for humans, such as echolocation or magnetoception? How would our brains integrate this new kind of information? What would it be like to perceive the world using these strange new senses? And how would these novel senses change our view of reality? Josh and Ken sense they’ll talk to neuroscientist David Eagleman, author of The Brain: The Story of You. Sunday, January 23 at 11 am.

