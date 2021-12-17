The Limits of Tolerance

In order to reach compromise, people try to be tolerant of others with different beliefs. Despite its value, there are numerous factors that may hinder our exercise of tolerance. As the schisms between our beliefs grow larger, what happens when our moral and political ideals put us deeply at odds with our fellow citizens? Do we begrudgingly tolerate them by agreeing to live and let live? Do we shun them and their benighted views as beyond the pale? Or do we attempt to persuade them? Do we owe it to those we disagree with to be open to persuasion? Ken and Ray are more than tolerant of their guest, Reigina Rini from York University, author of The Ethics of Microaggression. Sunday, December 19 at 11 am.

