KALW_PhiloTalk_2021_art.png
Philosophy Talk

Frege and the Language of Reason

Published November 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
1_yhhcl2B5J68rnceSpkhtfw.jpg

German philosopher, logician, and mathematician Gottlob Frege was born November 8, 1848.

At the end of the 19th Century, Frege invented a new language, based on mathematics, designed to help people reason more logically. His ideas have had a lasting impact on philosophy, math, computer science, and the study of artificial intelligence. And many of the questions that influenced his thinking are still hotly debated today: How much does language influence the thoughts you can think? Could there be a way of speaking that taps into deep philosophical insights about the nature of reality? What's the relationship between math and logic? Josh and Ray try to make sense of Frege with their old friend and host emeritus John Perry, author of Frege's Detour: An Essay on Meaning, Reference, and Truth. Sunday, November 7 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
