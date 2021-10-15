© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_PhiloTalk_2021_art.png
Philosophy Talk

John Dewey and the Ideal of Democracy

Published October 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Timbre_USA_John_Dewey_oblW_21101968.jpg

The quintessential American philosopher was born October 20, 1859.

In the first half of the 20th century, Dewey stood as the most prominent public intellectual whose influence reached into intellectual movements in China, Japan, and India. Although we hear less of him nowadays, Dewey's pragmatic political philosophy has influenced the likes of Richard Rorty and other political thinkers. What were the basic ideas in his philosophy of democracy? Does America have a public sphere? If not, how might we recreate a public necessary for democracy? And does the rise of the internet and social media fit into Dewey’s ideal democracy? John and Ken welcome Melvin Rogers from UCLA, author of The Undiscovered Dewey: Religion, Morality, and the Ethos of Democracy. Sunday, October 17 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch