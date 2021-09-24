© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Gandhi as a Philosopher

Published September 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT

Shawn Miller/Shawn Miller
Library of Congress

The father of modern India was born October 2, 1869.

Gandhi is famous as the leader of the movement for Indian independence, which he based on his philosophy of non-violence, an important influence on Martin Luther King Jr. Gandhi's ideas and the effects of his leadership continue to influence the world and its leaders. What was the philosophical basis of these ideas? Is non-violence a strategy for a certain purpose, or the basis for a way of life? Ken and John welcome Akeel Bilgrami, Director of the Heyman Center for the Humanities at Columbia University and author of "Gandhi, the Philosopher." Sunday, September 26 at 11 am.

Note: Due to circumstances beyond our control, the episode originally scheduled for this date, "The Politics of Sexual Desire," has been postponed.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
