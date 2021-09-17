What Do We Owe Future Generations?

We talk about owing future generations a better world. We might also think that we should do things for future generations even if our actions might not benefit present-day people. But is it possible to have obligations to people who are not yet born? Can people who do not exist be said to have rights that we should respect? And if they do, what do we do if our rights and theirs conflict? Josh and Ken are obliged to welcome Rahul Kumar from Queens University, editor of Ethics and Future Generations. Sunday, September 19 at 11 am.