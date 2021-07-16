© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Foreign Aid—or Injury?

Published July 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
What's the right way for developed nations to fight global poverty?

Many of us might think that developed nations should lead the effort to end global poverty. But decades of foreign aid—from governments and non-governmental organizations—have failed to produce sustainable growth in the developing world. How can we empower local actors to become self-sufficient rather than dependent on foreign aid? Is there a way to help those in the developing world without inadvertently giving more power to corrupt dictators? Do developed nations have an obligation to fight global poverty the right way? Debra and Ken enlist the aid of Dartmouth economist John Welborn. Sunday, July 18 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
