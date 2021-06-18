Summer Reading List 2021

Josh and Ray ask authors and philosophers about what's on their summer reading lists.

Cory Doctorow on "Making Hay," his short story in Make Shift: Dispatches from the Post-Pandemic Future

Helen de Cruz from Saint Louis University, co-editor of Philosophy and Science Fiction Stories: Exploring the Boundaries of the Possible

Plus a post-pandemic update from Stanford English colleague Michaela Bronstein and her thoughts on Richard Wright's newly-published The Man Who Lived Underground. Sunday, June 20 at 11 am.

