Philosophy Talk

Summer Reading List 2021

Published June 18, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT
As some parts of our lives return to a kind of normal, what should thoughtful people read this summer?

Josh and Ray ask authors and philosophers about what's on their summer reading lists.

  • Cory Doctorow on "Making Hay," his short story in Make Shift: Dispatches from the Post-Pandemic Future
  • Helen de Cruz from Saint Louis University, co-editor of Philosophy and Science Fiction Stories: Exploring the Boundaries of the Possible

Plus a post-pandemic update from Stanford English colleague Michaela Bronstein and her thoughts on Richard Wright's newly-published The Man Who Lived Underground. Sunday, June 20 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
