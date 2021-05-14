© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PT-website-rounded4.png
Philosophy Talk

The Athlete as Philosopher

Published May 14, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
Soa.jpg

Do sports help us cultivate virtues such as loyalty, collaboration, and discipline, or do they promote feelings like rivalry, tribalism, and obsession?

For the ancient Greeks, sport was an integral part of education. Athletic programs remain in schools today, but there is a growing gap between the modern sports experience and enduring educational values such as self-discovery, responsibility, respect, and citizenship. Is there a way to bridge this gap? Can sports be a means to teach values such as these? Josh and Ken try out with Heather Reid from Morningside College, author of The Philosophical Athlete. Sunday, May 16 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch