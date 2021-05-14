The Athlete as Philosopher
Do sports help us cultivate virtues such as loyalty, collaboration, and discipline, or do they promote feelings like rivalry, tribalism, and obsession?
For the ancient Greeks, sport was an integral part of education. Athletic programs remain in schools today, but there is a growing gap between the modern sports experience and enduring educational values such as self-discovery, responsibility, respect, and citizenship. Is there a way to bridge this gap? Can sports be a means to teach values such as these? Josh and Ken try out with Heather Reid from Morningside College, author of The Philosophical Athlete. Sunday, May 16 at 11 am.