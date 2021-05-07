© 2021
Disinformation and the Future of Democracy

Published May 7, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
Anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon devotees, 9/11 truthers — should people this deluded really be allowed to report the news or hold elected office?

The 2020 election and startling events that followed show that the US is as polarized as ever. Not only is there fundamental disagreement over values and goals, but people can’t seem to agree on the most basic, easily verifiable facts, like who actually won. With so many seemingly living in an alternative reality, how do we continue the business of democracy together? Should we adopt paternalistic policies towards fellow citizens who are so profoundly divorced from truth? And does our current plight suggest that the project of liberal democracy is failing? Ray and guest co-host (emeritus) John Perry stay informed about their guest, attorney and political analyst Dean Johnson, co-host of KALW's Your Legal Rights. Sunday, May 9 at 11 am.

