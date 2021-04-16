© 2021
Philosophy Talk

The Ethics of Algorithms

Published April 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
1_eXXzMf4hCfaEJ0bV4ySgVA.jpg

Would you trust your life to an algorithm?

Recent years have seen the rise of machine learning algorithms surrounding us in our homes and back pockets. They're increasingly used in everything from recommending movies to guiding sentencing in criminal courts, thanks to their being perceived as unbiased and fair. But can algorithms really be objective when they are created by biased human programmers? Are such biased algorithms inherently immoral? And is there a way to resist immoral algorithms? Josh and Ken run code with Angèle Christin from Stanford University, author of Metrics at Work: Journalism and the Contested Meaning of Algorithms. Sunday 4/18 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. Since 2007 he has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond. He is also the primary studio producer for Philosophy Talk, while contributing as a writer, editor and occasional Roving Philosophical Reporter.
