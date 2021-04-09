The 2021 Dionysus Awards
After a year in which "entertainment" took on a whole new meaning, what were the movies that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways?
Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol talk to philosophers and listeners as they present The 8th Annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking films of the past year, including:
- Best Film Painting a World without Men
- Best Picture That Packs All of American History into One Room
- Trippiest Investigation of Identity (That Probably Should Have Ended Sooner)