© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PT-website-rounded4.png
Philosophy Talk

Does Science Over-Reach?

Published April 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT

Does championing science mean having to abandon other forms of knowledge?

We've all heard the phrase, "You can't argue with science." Appealing to scientific fact as a way to settle a question makes sense given the amazing advancements science has brought us in understanding how the world works. But should we take the accomplishments of science as evidence for scientism—the view that science is the best and only way to acquire genuine knowledge? Does faith in science require that we disregard all non-scientific viewpoints? Are there important questions that science cannot answer? Josh and Ken collect their data with Massimo Pugliucci from the CUNY Graduate Center, editor of Science Unlimited: The Challenges of Scientism. Sunday 4/04 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. Since 2007 he has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond. He is also the primary studio producer for Philosophy Talk, while contributing as a writer, editor and occasional Roving Philosophical Reporter.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch