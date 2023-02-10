1950s-'60s lesbian love novels spurred LGBTQ rights

On this week’s Out in the Bay, hear steamy passages read by Bannon herself – dubbed the “Queen of Lesbian Pulp Fiction” — and current author Monica Nolan during a live 2014 in-studio interview with host Eric Jansen.

Nolan had then just finished the fourth book in her Lesbian Career Girl series that spoofed ‘50s and ‘60s high school girls’ career primers, humorously paying homage to lesbian pulp fiction like Bannon’s from last century. (Don’t miss her reading a literally steamy high school gym shower scene!)

We bring this to you now as part of the new show Queer Power Hour’s nod to Valentine’s Day. QPH paired our Bannon and Nolan feature with Making Gay History’s interview with the late Pauline Phillips, aka “Dear Abby” advice columnist, an early hetero advocate for LGBTQ rights. (Queer Power Hour, which debuted in January, airs at 6 p.m. Thursdays on KALW, 91.7 FM in the SF Bay Area.)

Please help us keep bringing queer air to your ears. Out in the Bay is an independent non-profit production. We receive no funds from podcast platforms nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. Your gift will help keep LGBTQ voices and stories coming to you and others who might not be able to give. Donate tabs on our website will take you to a Media Alliance interface. Media Alliance is our non-proft 501(c)3 fiscal agent. Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay.

Will your company match your gift? On employer donation match service Benevity, search “Out in the Bay” or look for us under Media Alliance. Out in the Bay is a non-profit project of Media Alliance, a 501c3 organization. If your employer doesn’t use Benevity, please ask your Human Resources department about how your company can match your donations.

For more on Ann Bannon and her books: AnnBannon.com. For more on Monica Nolan, her books and her informative blog “Pulp & Pep”: MonicaNolan.com.

