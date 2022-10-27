© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_OutBay_2021_art.png
Out in the Bay

‘Changeling’ sings about gender transition

Published October 27, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT
Donna & Nick Lawrence Trans Pride 2018 landscape.jpg
Courtesy of Nick Lawrence
Nick Lawrence performing with wife Donna at Trans Pride 2018 in San Francisco.

Hear about the transgender experience from singer-songwriter Nick Lawrence, a family coach and former foster-parent educator on LGBTQ topics. His new album, I Am A Man, is about his own transition.

In our conversation, Nick dove deep into emotional and physical details, demystifying the transition process with passion, grace and a healthy dose of humor. (Note: the discussion includes graphic surgical details.)

We also hear two songs from I Am A Man on this week’s Out in the Bay: “I’m Still Your Mother,” a soulful ballad about being estranged from his daughter because of his transition, and “Before (I Became a Man),” an upbeat celebratory number that starts with:

I’m looking in the mirror and liking what I see. // I really don’t remember this happening to me, // Before, before I became a man. // I started loving myself right — just the way I am.

Nick says he and his friends call him a changeling. “I was a daughter and a son. I was a mother and a father, I was a brother and a sister, I’ve been a grandma and a grandpa, a heterosexual woman, a bi woman, a lesbian, a straight guy, a bi guy and a gay guy.”

“I think I’ve hit all the stops,” he adds with a laugh. “Each one of those has its own realm of blessing and joy … and is a wonderful aspect of what life has to offer. I feel hugely blessed.”

Hear much more from Nick Lawrence on KALW's 5 p.m. Friday broadcast or by clicking the play button above now, and even more in an extended “uncut” version on Out in the Bay's website, OutintheBay.org, with deeper discussion and two more songs (including one not allowed on public radio!)

Please help us keep bringing LGBTQ news, voices and stories to the world by making a tax-deductible donation*. Out in the Bay – Queer Radio + Podcast is a non-profit, independent productionWe receive no funds from podcast platforms, NPR, nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. We rely on listener support.*

You can find Nick’s music on most streaming platforms by searching for “Nick Lawrence FTM.” He also has a children’s book – for parents too – called “I Am A Boy.” Find info on his website: https://nicklawrenceftm.com

This week’s Out in the Bay was edited by Lusen Mendel.

*Clicking links in paragraph above or any donate tab on our website should take you to a Media Alliance donation page with the notation: “Purpose: Support Out in the Bay.” Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay, which is under Media Alliance’s 501c3 non-profit umbrella.

Tags
Out in the Bay TransgenderLGBTQIA+musiclesbianLGBTQ
Stay Connected
Eric Jansen
Eric Jansen is a long-time broadcaster and print journalist. A former news anchor, producer and reporter at KQED FM, San Francisco; KLIV AM, San Jose; and Minnesota Public Radio, Eric's award-winning reports have been heard on many NPR programs and PRI's Marketplace. His print work has been in The Mercury News, The Business Journal, and LGBTQ magazines Genre and The Advocate, among other publications. He co-produced the June 2007 PBS documentary Why We Sing!, about LGBTQ choruses and their role in the civil rights fight.
See stories by Eric Jansen