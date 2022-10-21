Black Queer Women Get Mighty Real

“You make me feel Mighty Real,“ the words of the late queer icon Sylvester inspired the title of “Mighty Real: A Sketch Variety Show.” The latest production of ItsQwere is inspired by ’90s-era comedy TV like In Living Color, All That, and SNL. The cast of “Mighty Real” is led by queer women of color.

“I haven't been in groups with a lot of Brown and Black gay people in a long time,” said Krystina Wray Jackson, one of the stars of Mighty Real, who adds “I'm very excited to be back in that environment.”

The show, written by Dom Gélin with sketches by Sampson McCormick, takes a lighthearted look at very real issues like sexism, racism, homophobia and ableism.

The personal (and hilarious) interview this week Out in the Bay.

“Honestly, I hope people take away Black and brown folks, queer folks, just being,” said co-star Ashley Jay, “and just the joy and laughter of a sketch comedy show!”

