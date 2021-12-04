Home for the holidays again? Or venturing out?

Out in the Bay‘s guests this week suggest festive events that promise to lighten and brighten our spirits.

Lisa Geduldig, host and creator of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, now in its 29th year, starts us off with bits from her show — virtual only this year — and tells how her mother Arline became a comedy star at age 89 on Geduldig’s “Lockdown Comedy,” which launched last July.

Then Bay Area Reporter Arts and Nightlife Editor Jim Provenzano and l preview some our fave online and SF Bay Area in-person events with audio clips. Jim also tells us about books that could make great gifts for friends or yourself while you “snuggle in place” this winter.

Jim spills the T on some of his pet peeves too. He loves the Alamo Drafthouse movie theatre, for example, not just for its "delicious pizza" and comfy couches, but also because “they throw folks out for using their cell phones. It's like a shrine to Patti LuPone!”

Guests and event links:

Lisa Geduldig, host and creator of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, “Jewish Comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant.” This year virtual only Dec 24, 25 and 26. See her hosting Kung Pao a few years ago, and one of this year’s featured comics, Jessica Kirson.

Jim Provenzano, Arts and Nightlife Editor of the Bay Area Reporter, San Francisco’s weekly LGBTQ newspaper and online news outlet. He’s also a novelist with eight books to his credit.

Year-end request: Please help us keep bringing LGBTQ news, voices and stories to the world by making a tax-deductible donation to Out in the Bay today. We receive no financial support from KALW nor NPR. Thank you!

Selected events we spoke of (in addition to Kung Pao Kosher Comedy above): Ginger Minj & Gidget Galore in “Winter Wonderland,” a non-denominational musical romp, December 6, 7; San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus “Holigays Are Here…Again!” Dec 10, 11 and 24; Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus, “Haul Out the Holly” Dec 10-12; The Golden Girls Live, “The Christmas Episodes”, now through Dec 23; The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show, Dec 19; David Saffert & Jillian Snow Harris in “A Very Liberace & Liza Christmas“, Dec 28-29. Mango at El Rio soul and funk women’s dance party, Dec 25 (Christmas Day) 3 to 8pm. More events in the B.A.R.’s Holigay Events writeup. And here’s the B.A.R.’s LGBTQ fall and winter books roundup.

NOTE: We recorded our conversation before news of the Omicron variant. Clearly, things can change quickly with COVID. Check with venues on current protocols before going out.

This week’s show produced by Kendra Klang and Eric Jansen; sound design and editing by Christopher Beale.