LGBTQ people stuck in Afghanistan risk execution

The world watched in shock as the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan in August after 20 years of US-led occupation. By late September, more than 120,000 people were evacuated, but tens of thousands of LGBTQ Afghans remain there, in extreme danger and fearing for their lives, say agencies trying to rescue them.

Same-sex activity was already criminalized in Afghanistan. The Taliban, however, has vowed to institute strict Sharia law. A Taliban judge stated in July that gay men would be subject to death by stoning or being crushed by a wall toppled on them.

With discrimination and violence growing, many queer Afghans have gone into hiding while they desperately hope to be rescued or to find successful ways out of Afghanistan on their own – ways that won’t lead to their own deaths or the death of loved ones.

LGBTQI+ activists are especially threatened and are “actively being pursued by the Taliban,” says Dane Bland of Rainbow Railroad. “It’s the equivalent of having an arrest warrant out, except it’s essentially an execution warrant.”

We bring you an important and disturbing conversation with representatives of two non-profits trying to get queer Afghans to safety — Rainbow Railroad and the Human Rights Campaign — and a gay Afghan American who is helping resettle refugees in the San Francisco Bay Area. They spoke with Out in the Bay about the challenges queer people in Afghanistan face and what the U.S. and Canadian governments should be doing to help people out of a deadly dangerous crisis.

Our expert guests are Jean Freedberg, Director of Global Partnerships at the Human Rights Campaign, based in Washington, D.C.; Dane Bland, Director of Development & Communications at Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian and U.S. non-profit that helps persecuted LGBTQI+ people around the globe; and Harris Mojadedi, an activist with the Afghan Coalition in Fremont, CA, which is helping Afghan refugees resettle.

Please help us keep bringing queer air to your ears. Out in the Bay is an independent non-profit production. Your gift will help keep LGBTQ voices and stories coming to you and others who might not be able to give. (Donate tabs on our website will take you to a Media Alliance interface. Media Alliance is our non-proft 501(c)3 fiscal agent. Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay.)

This edition of Out in the Bay was produced by Kendra Klang, hosted by Eric Jansen and edited by Christopher Beale.