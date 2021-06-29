Queers in Comics: How are portrayals changing?

Industry powerhouse Marvel Comics came out with its first-ever Pride edition this June. For this week’s Out in the Bay, producer Porfirio Rangel spoke with comics story writer Gabby Rivera and illustrator Luciano Vecchio about their work, queer representation in comics, their experiences in the industry, and their coming-out advice.

Vecchio drew gay superheros Wiccan and Hulkling for the historic Marvel Pride edition (the two are lovers, by the way, and Hulkling is Captain Marvel’s son!) and the Pride edition’s cover art. He lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has works published in the US and many other countries. Learn more and see Luciano Vecchio‘s work on his website, IG: lucianovecchioart and Facebook.

Rivera is known for writing a 2017 series featuring America Chavez, Marvel’s first queer Latina superhero, whom Rivera describes as “so powerful she can punch portals into other dimensions.” Rivera also wrote “Juliet Takes a Breath,” a young adult novel about a queer Latina from the Bronx who is on a journey of self-discovery. (Hmm, autobiographical?) More on Gabby Rivera at her website, IG: quirkyrican and Twitter: QuirkyRican.

See four of Vecchio's illustrations and more on Rivera's work on Out in the Bay's website, OutintheBay.org

