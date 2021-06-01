After COVID Pause, Trans Soprano Performs In Person

Breanna Sinclairé fled from a conservative, religious, sometimes abusive family in Baltimore and moved to San Francisco to study opera. She made history as the first transwoman to sing with the San Francisco Symphony and to sing the National Anthem at a professional sporting event – a baseball game between the Oakland A’s and the San Diego Padres.

Ms. Sinclairé was eager to make her professional operatic stage debut in Toronto last year when COVID derailed those plans. As California eases its pandemic restrictions, her June 20 performance in San Francisco’s esteemed Old First Concerts series will be among the first public, indoor, live-audience music events in the city since March 2020.

Ms. Sinclairé’s path has not been easy. She has overcome many hardships, including discrimination and homelessness, to become the opera star she is today. Hear her extraordinary story and amazing voice on this week’s Out in the Bay.

