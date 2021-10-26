RAWdance: ‘Take 3’ - SF Contemporary Music Players: ‘Reactivity and Response’ - Soulskin: ‘Closer’ - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with RAWdance founders and co-artistic directors Ryan T. Smith and Wendy Rein about Take 3, an evening of dynamic digital dance, created for the stage and re-envisioned for film (Oct 29-30). Also, cellistHannah Addario-Berry about her performance with the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players at their 51st season opening concert, Reactivity and Response (Nov 6); and choreographer Adrianna Thompson, from Soulskin Dance, about the new dance film Closer (Nov 5-6). Plus, Peter Robinson talks with author Richard Greene, about The Unquiet Englishman, a new biography of Graham Greene.

Bicoastal contemporary dance company RAWdance returns to ODC Theater’s virtual stage October 29 - 30 with Take 3, with two works by the company’s three artistic directors. Included are the world premiere of Shadow (part 1), by Ryan T. Smith and Wendy Rein, featuring a quartet of dancers from San Francisco and New York, with commissioned music by Surabhi Saraf; and The Healer, by Katerina Wong in memory of her late aunt, an internationally recognized health and wellness practitioner who integrated Eastern and Western healing modalities.

There are three livestream screenings: October 29 6pm; October 30 5pm and 8pm. In addition, patrons will have access to the video on demand October 29 – November 7.

We talk with cellist Hannah Addario-Berry, who performs with the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players at their 51st season opening concert, Reactivity and Response, on November 6 (8pm) at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. On the program Sistere by Zeena Parkins, for solo cello and electronics; and Steve Reich’s Eight Lines. Eric Dudley , music director of SFCMP, joins the conversation to discuss this concert and the rest of the ensemble’s season.

We talk with choreographer Adrianna Thompson, artistic director of Soulskin Dance, about the West Coast Premiere of Closer, a new dance film that Thompson created together with the company’s resident filmmaker, Jaco Strydom, over a period of 7 months during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also included: The Awakening, a sneak peak of a new dance in progress, part disco celebration and part prayer. Live in-person at Dance Mission Theater, and streaming online November 5-6.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, interviews author Richard Greene about The Unquiet Englishman, a new biography of Graham Greene, which has received international acclaim for its research and understanding of this great 20th century writer. Richard Greene is professor of English at the University of Toronto, author of two books of non fiction, and four volumes of poetry, among others.

Open Air with guest host Sarah Cahill, heard live on Thursday, October 28 at 1pm, to be archived thereafter at this very location until the Internet dies. Listen now or anytime…