Christy Funsch Dance: EPOCH - 44th Italian Film Festival - ‘Bratpack’ at Feinstein’s - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with choreographer Christy Funsch (pictured) about the world premiere of her twelve-hour dance performance EPOCH on October 2. We also talk about the 44th Italian Film Festival of Marin, opening October 2; and about the immersive 80s live-concert experience Bratpack, through November 7 at Feinstein’s at The Nikko. Plus, Peter Robinson discusses the importance of stories in our lives.

Artistic director Christy Funsch founded Funsch Dance Experience in 2002 and has since been presented nationally and internationally. The world premiere of EPOCH, a twelve-hour dance performance, takes place before an in-person audience on Saturday, October 2 from 10am-10pm at ODC Theater (3153 17th St.) in San Francisco, and can also be followed online.

EPOCH unfolds over a span of 12 hours, featuring an original sound score by Cheryl Leonard and color theory-influenced lighting, designed by Danielle Ferguson. Working with a large ensemble of 15 dancers, one on-stage musician, and two choreographer-collaborators, Funsch developed the piece over the course of two years.

We talk with Lido Cantarutti, director of the 44th Italian Film Festival of Marin County. Opening on October 2 and running through November 6, the festival offers six Italian films on consecutive Saturday evenings. The Italian Film Festival takes place at the Angelico Concert Hall on the Dominican University of California Campus in San Rafael.

We talk with director Anderson Davis about Bratpack, an immersive live-concert experience, featuring music and moments from some of the ‘80s most beloved high-school comedies, such as The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, St. Elmo’s Fire, and more. Bratpack is a co-production with For The Record, which brings classic movie soundtracks to life on stage. Producer Shane Scheel joins the conversation.

Bratpack promises to be “part concert, part drama-club, part prom and 100% rad”, and audiences are invited to attend, dressed in their favorite 80s throwback attire. The show runs at Feinstein’s at the Nikko through Nov 7.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, reflects on the power and place of story telling and he introduces a cornucopia of authors, all available in paperback, and therefore ideal for reading while on a trip. Also: week two of KALW's My San Francisco writing contest. Email your 400 words about the city that you love to sanfranlit@aol.com. There are prizes for the winning three entries.

Open Air with guest host Sarah Cahill, heard live on Thursday, September 30 at 1pm, to be archived at this very location until the Internet dies. Listen now or anytime…