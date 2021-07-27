SF Playhouse: The Song of Summer - Music@Menlo: cellist David Finckel - SF Mime Troupe: Tales of the Resistance: Persistence, Episode 4

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with actor Reggie D. White (pictured), cast member of the San Francisco Playhouse production of The Song of Summer by Lauren Yee, running online and in-person through August 14th. Also, a conversation with cellist and festival co-founder David Finckel, about the final weekend of the Music@Menlo 2021 Summer Festival ; and we broadcast episode four of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, as part of our Corona Radio Theater Initiative.

The San Francisco Playhouse production of The Song of Summer, by Lauren Yee, is directed by Bill English, and features Anne Darragh, Monica Ho, Jeremy Kahn, and Reggie D. White. The play, running in-person and on-demand through August 14, is a harmonious and hilarious romantic comedy about how revisiting the past can change our future.

The Song of Summer is that particular song that, for one summer, is on every playlist, radio station, and wedding dance floor; that inescapable earworm that everyone hums on the way to work. This year, that Song of Summer belongs to Robbie, but his unexpected pop superstardom is far more than he can handle. When he sneaks away from a sold-out tour to return to his childhood home, Robbie must reconnect with his past and find his authentic self.

Angie also talks with co-founding artistic director and cellist David Finckel about his activities during the third and final weekend of the 2021 edition of Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute .

Among Finckel’s many accomplishments and honors are serving as cellist of the Emerson String Quartet for 34 seasons. He collected nine Grammy Awards for his 48 recordings with this legendary ensemble. The first American student of Rostropovich, Finckel serves on the faculty at The Juilliard School and Stony Brook University.

Led by founding artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han, Music@Menlo has garnered a reputation as one of the world’s leading chamber music festivals. The 19th edition of this summer festival has been celebrating its first concerts in its new home, the Spieker Center for the Arts at Menlo School, with both in-person and live-streamed performances.

Plus, Open Air broadcasts episode four of the Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence. This episode is titled: Mysterious Mysteries! - ‘The Tale of the Black FOX, Part 2!’ & ‘Little Jimmy's Concern’

​

In The Tale of the Black FOX, Part 2 - Black conservative TV commentator Angelica Phenex discovers a familiar intruder in her boss' office... an intruder who promises to reveal a terrible secret about the network! But what is the secret? What is the truth? And how can any self-respecting Republican trust anyone so obviously unemployed?

Open Air with guest host Angie Coiro, heard live on Thursday, July 29 at 1pm, to be archived at this very location for eternity. Listen now or anytime…