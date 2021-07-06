SF Mime Troupe & Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence - 44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, we resume our partnership with the San Francisco Mime Troupe for a second summer of serialized radio plays under the banner of our Corona Radio Theater, and the first episode of Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence. Also, guest host Angie Coiro talks with Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza and playwright Sam Hamashima about the 44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival , livestreaming July 16-25. Plus, regular contributor Peter Robinson discusses Summer travel.

With COVID-19 still an unprecedented global pandemic, and with the health and safety of their audiences in mind, the San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) has once again decided to cancel their traditional Summer musical tour along Bay Area parks. Instead, the Troupe shares their unique style of theatrical performance via airwaves and podcasts.

Open Air is happy to partner with the Mime Troupe and present their shows on the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater for the next ten weeks. This summer: Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence . Episode 1 is called: Mysterious Mysteries! - ‘The Tale of the Black Fox’ & ‘Eyeball on History!

In The Tale of the Black Fox, a black woman, Angelica, had to work hard to be a commentator at a conservative TV station, and her series of editorials - ‘I’ll Be Right Black’ is doing well. Everything seems to be going fine… if only that tattered woman in the parking lot would stop trying to tell her a secret…

Eyeball on History!, presented in the style of the You Are There series, takes the listener back to some of the key moments in revolutionary history that are normally overlooked. We begin with: “1966, and the Writing of the Ten Point Program of the Black Panther Party.”

From the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival (BAPF), we talk with Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. Presented by the Playwrights Foundation , the West Coast’s premier launchpad for plays and playwrights, the festival presents public readings of five new plays by five bold, multi-award-winning playwrights, streaming online from July 16-25.

One of the featured playwrights is Sam Hamashima, who joins the conversation. Their play, Supposed Home , is a time-bending anime adventure investigating the lasting effects of the Japanese American Concentration Camps. Supposed Home streams on Sunday, July 18, at 5:30pm and Saturday, July 24, at 11:30am.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, checks out the best travel guides for this Summer, and he offers tips about changes in the travel industry, about which books to read, what you need to think about, and how to prepare. Peter Robinson helps you look before you book when it comes to finding happy trails.

Open Air with guest host Angie Coiro, heard live on Thursday, July 8 at 1pm, to be archived at this location afterwards…