3Girls Theatre & ‘The Secrets and Sins of Tabard Lake’ - SFFILM Festival - ‘The Waste Land’ as Drive-In Performance

This week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe raises the virtual curtain of our Corona Radio Theater for San Francisco’s 3Girls Theatre, with the first episode of their radio play, The Secrets and Sins of Tabard Lake, and we talk to 3GT’s executive artistic director AJ Baker and play director Pamela Hollings. Also, a conversation about the upcoming SFFILM Festival with director of programming Jessie Fairbanks and director BoMcGuire of the Festival Centerpiece Film Socks on Fire; and we talk about the Oakland Theater Project’sadaptation of TS Eliot’s poem The Waste Land as a drive-in performance.

San Francisco’s 3Girls Theatre, which celebrates their 10th anniversary, emerges from a tough year for theater-makers, with The Secrets and Sins of Tabard Lake, a collaborative radio play written by 20 women as a tongue-in-cheek whodunit in a style one might call ‘pandemic noir’. The first of ten episodes was released on April 1, with the last scheduled for May 20.

The Secrets and Sins of Tabard Lake is set at a luxury mountain resort in the High Sierras, where playwright Allyce Singer is hosting an invitation-only theatre workshop for her new play-in-progress. Once the group is completely cut off from civilization, murder, mayhem, and hilarity ensue. Deep secrets from the past haunt the present, and no one can be trusted.

From the 2021 San Francisco International Film Festival, we talk with Jessie Fairbanks, SFFILM's newly appointed director of programming, about the upcoming festival which runs from April 9-18. Joining the conversation is Bo McGuire, director of the Centerpiece Film Socks on Fire. Making its North American premiere, this documentary (pic 2) tells the personal story of the filmmaker exploring old family wounds between his homophobic aunt and drag queen uncle.

The 2021 San Francisco International Film Festival features 103 films, and includes both online and in-person events, with digital screenings being hosted through the SFFILM website, and live screenings and performances at the Fort Mason Flix drive-in theater.

Plus, we talk with members of the Oakland Theater Project about their adaptation for the stage of T.S. Eliot’s classic poem, The Waste Land. This one-person performance features award-winning actor and playwright Lisa Ramirez (pic 3) and is directed by OTP co-artistic director Michael Socrates Moran. Both will join the conversation, together with OTP’s literary manager John Wilkins, who created and wrote this world premiere stage adaptation of The Waste Land.

Due to COVID-19, all performances in Oakland Theater Project’s 2021 Season will be presented as drive-in productions. OTP’s ability to produce shows in a safe and responsible manner is made possible by a health order from Alameda County, which specifically allows for regulated vehicle-based gatherings. Performances are April 9 - May 16 at the parking lot for the Oakland Theater at FLAX art & design (1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way) in Oakland.

Open Air, with host David Latulippe, can be heard live on Thursday, April 8 at 1pm, and will be archived at this location afterwards. Listen now or anytime…