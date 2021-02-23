New Conservatory Theatre: Interlude - [hieroglyph] @ SF Playhouse - SF Ballet conductor Martin West

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes the New Conservatory Theatre Center to the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater (CRT), with an excerpt of Interlude, a personal reflection of a gay Black man’s experience during the transformative events of 2020, opening March 1. Also, an interview with director Margo Hall, who directs [hieroglyph] by Erika Dickerson-Despenza, at SF Playhouse, starting March 13. Plus, we talk with conductor Martin West and composer Shinji Eshima about San Francisco Ballet’s Digital Program 3, which starts March 4.

The New Conservatory Theatre Center presents the world premiere of Harrison David Rivers' Interlude, in a World Premiere Commission from NCTC's New Voices/New Work.

Starring H. Adam Harris, Interlude is the story of Jesse Howard, whose life looks nothing like it used to. Forced by a national pandemic to move back into his childhood home in Kansas with his Conservative parents, Jesse finds himself standing still for the first time.

Interlude is an audio drama that blends with a visual storyscape for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience; it is a personal and tender snapshot of one man’s search for connection. We talk with playwright Harrison David Rivers and director ShawnJ West.

From SF Playhouse, we talk with Margo Hall, who directs [hieroglyph], by Erika Dickerson-Despenza, streaming March 13 through April 3.

A co-production by SF Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, [hieroglyph] is set in Chicago, two months post Hurricane Katrina, where 13-year-old Davis wrestles with the cultural landscape of a new city and school community while secretly coping with the PTSD of an assault at the Superdome.

Plus, we talk with SF Ballet’s music director and principal conductor Martin West and composer Shinji Eshima about the Company’s Digital Program 3, which starts March 4.

Open Air, with host David Latulippe, broadcasts live on Thursday, February 25 at 1pm, and will be archived at this location afterwards. Listen now or anytime…