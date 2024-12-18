© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Marin Jazz | New Wave City/Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash! | SF Ballet Nutcracker & Manon| Kung Pao Kosher Comedy

By Janice Lee
Published December 18, 2024 at 1:51 AM PST
Marin Jazz_Former Ladies of the Supremes_12/20/24 in concert
Eric Iverson
Marin Jazz_Former Ladies of the Supremes_12/20/24 in concert

12/18/24 On the Arts host David Latulippe welcomes guests Scherrie Payne (Former Ladies of THE SUPREMES), interviewed by KALW's own Tshego Letsoalo. David will talk with Steve Indig aka DJ Shindog about his upcoming SF events celebrating Winter (wear white and bring an unwrapped toy to donate!), Bowie & Elvis Annual Birthday Bash, Depeche Mode, the list goes on. SF Ballet's Music Director and Principal Conductor Martin West will talk about the current production of The Nutcracker, and the upcoming production of Manon next month. And finally, holiday comedy with Lisa Geduldig, whose Kung Pao Kosher Comedy shows land this year again at the Imperial Palace Restaurant in SF's Chinatown. Joining Geduldig will be Matt Kirshen, one of the featured comedians.

Wednesdays at 4:00pm PT!

MARIN JAZZ
XMAS WITH THE FORMER LADIES OF THE SUPREMES
(featuring Scherrie Payne, Lynda Laurence, with Joyce Vincent)
20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024 | 7:00PM

GUEST: SCHERRIE PAYNE
with Tshego Letsoalo

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.marinjazz.com/

Steve Indig_Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash!_1/4/25 @ The Riptide/SF
Courtesy Steve Indig
Steve Indig_Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash!_1/4/25 @ The Riptide/SF

STEVE INDIG
Aka DJ SHINDOG

Upcoming Events:

New Wave City "New Wave Winter Ball"
Sat. 12/21/24
Cat Club / 1190 Folsom St. / SF
9pm-2am
http://www.newwavecity.com/events.php

Bowie & Elvis Birthday Bash 2025 Edition
Sat. 1/4/25
9pm-2am
The Riptide / 3639 Taravel St. / SF
(no cover / 21+ only)
https://www.elvisbowiebash.com

New Wave City salute to Depeche Mode
Sat. 1/18/25
Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., San Francisco
9:00pm-2:00am
www.newwavecity.com

New Wave City - Winter Ball_12/21/24 @ Cat Club/SF
Courtesy Steve Indig
New Wave City - Winter Ball_12/21/24 @ Cat Club/SF
SF Ballet_The Nutcracker_Now through 12/29/24
Photo: RJ Muna
SF Ballet_Tomasson's The Nutcracker_Carmela Mayo as a Snowflake_Now through 12/29/24

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: MARTIN WEST / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

THE NUTCRACKER
Now through DEC. 29, 2024
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker/

MANON
JAN. 24 – FEB. 1, 2025
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/manon/

SF Ballet_Manon_1/24 - 2/1/25
Photo: RJ Muna
SF Ballet_MacMillan's Manon_Dorés Andre as Manon (standing) and Max Cauthorn as Des Grieux_/24 - 2/1/25
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_Lisa Geduldig & Matt Kirshen_12/24-26/24
Courtesy Kung Pao Kosher Comedy & Lisa Geduldig
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_Lisa Geduldig & Matt Kirshen_12/24-26/24

KUNG PAO KOSHER COMEDY
IMPERIAL PALACE RESTAURANT
818 WASHINGTON ST. / SF Chinatown
12/24 – 26/24

GUESTS:
LISA GEDULDIG
MATT KIRSHEN

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.koshercomedy.com/

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_L-R: Ophira Eisenberg_Matt Kirshen_Becky Braunstein_Lisa Geduldig
Photo Credit: Arin Sang-Urai (Eisenberg); Kent Taylor (Geduldig); and Courtesy Matt Kirshen and Becky Braunstein
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_L-R: Ophira Eisenberg_Matt Kirshen_Becky Braunstein_Lisa Geduldig

www.ophiraeisenberg.com
www.MattKirshen.com
www.beckybraunstein.com

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee