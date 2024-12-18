Marin Jazz | New Wave City/Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash! | SF Ballet Nutcracker & Manon| Kung Pao Kosher Comedy
12/18/24 On the Arts host David Latulippe welcomes guests Scherrie Payne (Former Ladies of THE SUPREMES), interviewed by KALW's own Tshego Letsoalo. David will talk with Steve Indig aka DJ Shindog about his upcoming SF events celebrating Winter (wear white and bring an unwrapped toy to donate!), Bowie & Elvis Annual Birthday Bash, Depeche Mode, the list goes on. SF Ballet's Music Director and Principal Conductor Martin West will talk about the current production of The Nutcracker, and the upcoming production of Manon next month. And finally, holiday comedy with Lisa Geduldig, whose Kung Pao Kosher Comedy shows land this year again at the Imperial Palace Restaurant in SF's Chinatown. Joining Geduldig will be Matt Kirshen, one of the featured comedians.
Wednesdays at 4:00pm PT!
MARIN JAZZ
XMAS WITH THE FORMER LADIES OF THE SUPREMES
(featuring Scherrie Payne, Lynda Laurence, with Joyce Vincent)
20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024 | 7:00PM
GUEST: SCHERRIE PAYNE
with Tshego Letsoalo
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.marinjazz.com/
STEVE INDIG
Aka DJ SHINDOG
Upcoming Events:
New Wave City "New Wave Winter Ball"
Sat. 12/21/24
Cat Club / 1190 Folsom St. / SF
9pm-2am
http://www.newwavecity.com/events.php
Bowie & Elvis Birthday Bash 2025 Edition
Sat. 1/4/25
9pm-2am
The Riptide / 3639 Taravel St. / SF
(no cover / 21+ only)
https://www.elvisbowiebash.com
New Wave City salute to Depeche Mode
Sat. 1/18/25
Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., San Francisco
9:00pm-2:00am
www.newwavecity.com
SAN FRANCISCO BALLET
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
GUEST: MARTIN WEST / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR
THE NUTCRACKER
Now through DEC. 29, 2024
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker/
MANON
JAN. 24 – FEB. 1, 2025
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/manon/
KUNG PAO KOSHER COMEDY
IMPERIAL PALACE RESTAURANT
818 WASHINGTON ST. / SF Chinatown
12/24 – 26/24
GUESTS:
LISA GEDULDIG
MATT KIRSHEN
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.koshercomedy.com/
www.ophiraeisenberg.com
www.MattKirshen.com
www.beckybraunstein.com