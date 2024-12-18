Marin Jazz | New Wave City/Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash! | SF Ballet Nutcracker & Manon| Kung Pao Kosher Comedy

12/18/24 On the Arts host David Latulippe welcomes guests Scherrie Payne (Former Ladies of THE SUPREMES), interviewed by KALW's own Tshego Letsoalo. David will talk with Steve Indig aka DJ Shindog about his upcoming SF events celebrating Winter (wear white and bring an unwrapped toy to donate!), Bowie & Elvis Annual Birthday Bash, Depeche Mode, the list goes on. SF Ballet's Music Director and Principal Conductor Martin West will talk about the current production of The Nutcracker, and the upcoming production of Manon next month. And finally, holiday comedy with Lisa Geduldig, whose Kung Pao Kosher Comedy shows land this year again at the Imperial Palace Restaurant in SF's Chinatown. Joining Geduldig will be Matt Kirshen, one of the featured comedians.

Wednesdays at 4:00pm PT!

MARIN JAZZ

XMAS WITH THE FORMER LADIES OF THE SUPREMES

(featuring Scherrie Payne, Lynda Laurence, with Joyce Vincent)

20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024 | 7:00PM

GUEST: SCHERRIE PAYNE

with Tshego Letsoalo

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.marinjazz.com/

Courtesy Steve Indig Steve Indig_Elvis & Bowie Birthday Bash!_1/4/25 @ The Riptide/SF

STEVE INDIG

Aka DJ SHINDOG

Upcoming Events:

New Wave City "New Wave Winter Ball"

Sat. 12/21/24

Cat Club / 1190 Folsom St. / SF

9pm-2am

http://www.newwavecity.com/events.php

Bowie & Elvis Birthday Bash 2025 Edition

Sat. 1/4/25

9pm-2am

The Riptide / 3639 Taravel St. / SF

(no cover / 21+ only)

https://www.elvisbowiebash.com

New Wave City salute to Depeche Mode

Sat. 1/18/25

Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., San Francisco

9:00pm-2:00am

www.newwavecity.com

Courtesy Steve Indig New Wave City - Winter Ball_12/21/24 @ Cat Club/SF

Photo: RJ Muna SF Ballet_Tomasson's The Nutcracker_Carmela Mayo as a Snowflake_Now through 12/29/24

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: MARTIN WEST / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

THE NUTCRACKER

Now through DEC. 29, 2024

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker/

MANON

JAN. 24 – FEB. 1, 2025

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfballet.org/productions/manon/

Photo: RJ Muna SF Ballet_MacMillan's Manon_Dorés Andre as Manon (standing) and Max Cauthorn as Des Grieux_/24 - 2/1/25

Courtesy Kung Pao Kosher Comedy & Lisa Geduldig Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_Lisa Geduldig & Matt Kirshen_12/24-26/24

KUNG PAO KOSHER COMEDY

IMPERIAL PALACE RESTAURANT

818 WASHINGTON ST. / SF Chinatown

12/24 – 26/24

GUESTS:

LISA GEDULDIG

MATT KIRSHEN

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.koshercomedy.com/

Photo Credit: Arin Sang-Urai (Eisenberg); Kent Taylor (Geduldig); and Courtesy Matt Kirshen and Becky Braunstein

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_L-R: Ophira Eisenberg_Matt Kirshen_Becky Braunstein_Lisa Geduldig

www.ophiraeisenberg.com

www.MattKirshen.com

www.beckybraunstein.com