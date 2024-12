New Conservatory Theatre Center | SF Pride Band | SF Symphony

12/4/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s guests are NCTC Kinsey Sicks’ Spencer Brown and Jeff Manabat, SF Pride Band Director of Marketing Doug Litwin, and SF Symphony Guest Conductor Stephen Stubbs.

NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER PRESENTS

DEEP INSIDE TONIGHT!

By The Kinsey Sicks

THE DECKER THEATRE

25 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

DEC. 4, 2024 – JAN. 5, 2025 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

JEFF MANABAT / “Trixie”

SPENCER BROWN / “Trampolina”

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://nctcsf.org/event/deep-inside-tonight/

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE BAND

DANCE-ALONG NUTCRACKER 2024

MISSION: NUTCRACKER

YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS – FORUM

701 MISSION ST. / SF

SATURDAY, DEC. 7 | 3PM & 7PM

SUNDAY, DEC. 8 | 11AM & 3PM

GUEST: DOUG LITWIN / DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

www.DanceAlongNutcracker.org

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

DEC. 6 & 7, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUEST: STEPHEN STUBBS / CONDUCTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/messiah

ARTISTS:

Stephen Stubbs / Conductor

Amanda Forsythe / Soprano

John Holiday / Countertenor

Aaron Sheehan / Tenor

Douglas Williams / Baritone

San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Jenny Wong / Director, San Francisco Symphony Chorus

San Francisco Symphony

PROGRAM BOOK:

https://www.encoreplus.app/sfsymphony/handels-messiah-2024-sfs/

Program is part of Holidays with the Symphony:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday