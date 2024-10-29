© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

California Symphony "Brahms Odyssey"| Berkeley Rep "Matchbox Magic Flute"| SF Symphony "Psycho"

By Janice Lee
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:16 PM PDT
Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_10/18-12/8/24
Photo: Alessandra Mello
Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_10/18-12/8/24

10/30/24 On the Arts' Guest Host Jeneé Darden's guests will be California Symphony Artistic & Music Director Donato Cabrera and Philharmonia Fantastique Composer and Co-Creator Mason Bates; Berkeley Rep's The Matchbox Magic Flute Actor/Cast Member Billy Rude; and SF Symphony Psycho - Film with Live Orchestra Conductor Scott Terrell. BOO!

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

California Symphony_L-R: Donato Cabrera_Mason Bates
Photo: Kristen Loken (Cabrera); Kate Warren (Bates)
California Symphony_L-R: Donato Cabrera_Mason Bates

CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY
BRAHMS ODYSSEY
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek
11/2 & 11/3/24

GUESTS:
DONATO CABRERA / ARTISTIC & MUSIC DIRECTOR
MASON BATES / COMPOSER, CO-CREATOR

The Concert Program:
Benjamin Britten
Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Mason Bates
Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.4

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/brahms-odyssey/

Explore Philharmonia Fantistique and watch the trailer here:
https://spritesworld.org/

https://www.donatocabrera.com/

https://masonbates.com/

Philharmonia Fantastique
Courtesy Mason Bates
Philharmonia Fantastique
Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_Billy Rude as "Tamino"
Photo: Alessandra Mello
Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_Billy Rude (Tamino)

BERKELEY REP
THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE
Adapted & Directed by Mary Zimmerman
Roda Theatre
2015 Addison St. / Berkeley
10/18 – 12/8/24

GUEST: BILLY RUDE / "Tamino"

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/the-matchbox-magic-flute/

Digital Program:
https://www.encoreplus.app/berkeleyrep/the-matchbox-magic-flute-2024-brt/

https://www.billyrude.com/

Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_L-R: Reese Parish (The Spirit), Billy Rude (Tamino), and Russell Mernagh (Monostatos, Armored Guard)
Photo: Alessandra Mello
Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_L-R: Reese Parish (The Spirit), Billy Rude (Tamino), and Russell Mernagh (Monostatos, Armored Guard)
SF Symphony_PSYCHO_Film with Live Orchestra_Scott Terrell Conductor
SF Symphony_PSYCHO_Film with Live Orchestra_Scott Terrell Conductor

SF SYMPHONY
PSYCHO
Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall
201 Van Ness Ave. / SF
Oct 31, 2024

GUEST: Scott Terrell / Conductor

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/psycho

View the Digital Program Book here

https://www.scottaterrell.com/

SF Symphony_PSYCHO_Conductor Scott Terrell
Photo: Allie Garza
SF Symphony_PSYCHO_Conductor Scott Terrell

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee