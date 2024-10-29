California Symphony "Brahms Odyssey"| Berkeley Rep "Matchbox Magic Flute"| SF Symphony "Psycho"

10/30/24 On the Arts' Guest Host Jeneé Darden's guests will be California Symphony Artistic & Music Director Donato Cabrera and Philharmonia Fantastique Composer and Co-Creator Mason Bates; Berkeley Rep's The Matchbox Magic Flute Actor/Cast Member Billy Rude; and SF Symphony Psycho - Film with Live Orchestra Conductor Scott Terrell. BOO!

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Photo: Kristen Loken (Cabrera); Kate Warren (Bates) California Symphony_L-R: Donato Cabrera_Mason Bates

CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY

BRAHMS ODYSSEY

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek

11/2 & 11/3/24

GUESTS:

DONATO CABRERA / ARTISTIC & MUSIC DIRECTOR

MASON BATES / COMPOSER, CO-CREATOR

The Concert Program:

Benjamin Britten

Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Mason Bates

Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Johannes Brahms

Symphony No.4

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/brahms-odyssey/

Explore Philharmonia Fantistique and watch the trailer here:

https://spritesworld.org/

https://www.donatocabrera.com/

https://masonbates.com/

Courtesy Mason Bates Philharmonia Fantastique

Photo: Alessandra Mello Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_Billy Rude (Tamino)

BERKELEY REP

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE

Adapted & Directed by Mary Zimmerman

Roda Theatre

2015 Addison St. / Berkeley

10/18 – 12/8/24

GUEST: BILLY RUDE / "Tamino"

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/the-matchbox-magic-flute/

Digital Program:

https://www.encoreplus.app/berkeleyrep/the-matchbox-magic-flute-2024-brt/

https://www.billyrude.com/

Photo: Alessandra Mello Berkeley Rep_The Matchbox Magic Flute_L-R: Reese Parish (The Spirit), Billy Rude (Tamino), and Russell Mernagh (Monostatos, Armored Guard)



SF Symphony_PSYCHO_Film with Live Orchestra_Scott Terrell Conductor

SF SYMPHONY

PSYCHO

Film with Live Orchestra

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Ave. / SF

Oct 31, 2024

GUEST: Scott Terrell / Conductor

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/psycho

View the Digital Program Book here

https://www.scottaterrell.com/