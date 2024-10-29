California Symphony "Brahms Odyssey"| Berkeley Rep "Matchbox Magic Flute"| SF Symphony "Psycho"
10/30/24 On the Arts' Guest Host Jeneé Darden's guests will be California Symphony Artistic & Music Director Donato Cabrera and Philharmonia Fantastique Composer and Co-Creator Mason Bates; Berkeley Rep's The Matchbox Magic Flute Actor/Cast Member Billy Rude; and SF Symphony Psycho - Film with Live Orchestra Conductor Scott Terrell. BOO!
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY
BRAHMS ODYSSEY
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek
11/2 & 11/3/24
GUESTS:
DONATO CABRERA / ARTISTIC & MUSIC DIRECTOR
MASON BATES / COMPOSER, CO-CREATOR
The Concert Program:
Benjamin Britten
Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
Mason Bates
Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.4
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/brahms-odyssey/
Explore Philharmonia Fantistique and watch the trailer here:
https://spritesworld.org/
https://www.donatocabrera.com/
BERKELEY REP
THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE
Adapted & Directed by Mary Zimmerman
Roda Theatre
2015 Addison St. / Berkeley
10/18 – 12/8/24
GUEST: BILLY RUDE / "Tamino"
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/the-matchbox-magic-flute/
Digital Program:
https://www.encoreplus.app/berkeleyrep/the-matchbox-magic-flute-2024-brt/
SF SYMPHONY
PSYCHO
Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall
201 Van Ness Ave. / SF
Oct 31, 2024
GUEST: Scott Terrell / Conductor
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/psycho
View the Digital Program Book here
https://www.scottaterrell.com/