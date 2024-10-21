© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Cal Performances | Oakland Theater Project | Central Works | Aurora Theatre

By Janice Lee
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:12 PM PDT
10/23/24 On the Arts Guest Host Philippa Kelly's guests are Cal Performances Exec. and Artistic Director Jeremy Geffen; Oakland Theater Project Exec. and Co-Artistic Director Michael Moran; Central Works Write/Director and Co. Co-Founder Gary Graves; and Aurora Theatre Exec. & Artistic Director Josh Costello.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

CAL PERFORMANCES / 2024-2025 season
Concert begin Oct 26, 2025 and continue through May 11, 2025
Explore the season here

GUEST:
JEREMY GEFFEN / EXEC. & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT
GHOST QUARTET
A Co-Production with New Performance Traditions
Nov 1 - 24, 2024 @ OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT
DEC. 5 - 8, 2024 @ ODC / SF

GUEST: MICHAEL MORAN / EXEC. AND CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://oaklandtheaterproject.org/ghost

CENTRAL WORKS
THE CONTEST
Written & Directed by Gary Graves
OCT 19 - NOV 17, 2024
@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB
2315 DURANT / BERKELEY

GUEST: GARY GRAVES / WRITER & DIRECTOR, CO. CO-FOUNDER

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://centralworks.org/the-contest/

AURORA THEATRE
FALLEN ANGELS
By Noël Coward
Directed by Tom Ross
OCT. 19 - NOV. 17, 2024
2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

GUEST: JOEL COSTELLO / EXEC. & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

https://www.auroratheatre.org/fallen-angels

