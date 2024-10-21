Cal Performances | Oakland Theater Project | Central Works | Aurora Theatre

10/23/24 On the Arts Guest Host Philippa Kelly's guests are Cal Performances Exec. and Artistic Director Jeremy Geffen; Oakland Theater Project Exec. and Co-Artistic Director Michael Moran; Central Works Write/Director and Co. Co-Founder Gary Graves; and Aurora Theatre Exec. & Artistic Director Josh Costello.

Photo: Antoine Saito Cal Performances_Vienna Philharmonic_Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin

CAL PERFORMANCES / 2024-2025 season

Concert begin Oct 26, 2025 and continue through May 11, 2025

JEREMY GEFFEN / EXEC. & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Photo: Marc Shoul Cal Performances_William Kentridge The Great Yes, The Great No

Courtesy Oakland Theatre Project Oakland Theater Project_Ghost Quartet

OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT

GHOST QUARTET

A Co-Production with New Performance Traditions

Nov 1 - 24, 2024 @ OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT

DEC. 5 - 8, 2024 @ ODC / SF

GUEST: MICHAEL MORAN / EXEC. AND CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

https://oaklandtheaterproject.org/ghost

Photo: Robbie Sweeny Central Works_The Contest_L-R: Nathaniel Andalis as Michelangelo Buonorroti; and Christopher Herold as Leonardo da Vinci

CENTRAL WORKS

THE CONTEST

Written & Directed by Gary Graves

OCT 19 - NOV 17, 2024

@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB

2315 DURANT / BERKELEY

GUEST: GARY GRAVES / WRITER & DIRECTOR, CO. CO-FOUNDER

https://centralworks.org/the-contest/

Photo: Scot Goodman Aurora Theatre_Fallen Angels

AURORA THEATRE

FALLEN ANGELS

By Noël Coward

Directed by Tom Ross

OCT. 19 - NOV. 17, 2024

2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

GUEST: JOEL COSTELLO / EXEC. & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

https://www.auroratheatre.org/fallen-angels