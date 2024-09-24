© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Berkeley Rep | Stanford Live | SF Playhouse

By Janice Lee
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:49 AM PDT
Berkeley Rep_Mexodus_Nygel D. Robinson (front) and Brian Quijada (back)
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
9/25/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests this week will be Mexodus Director and Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal; Stanford Live Producer of Artistic Programs Albert Montañez-Sanchez; and The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director Susi Damilano.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST

BERKELEY REP
MEXODUS 
BY AND FEATURING BRIAN QUIJADA AND NYGEL D. ROBINSON

WEST COAST PREMIERE
SEPT 13 – OCT 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

PEET’S THEATRE
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

GUEST: DAVID MENDIZÁBAL / MEXODUS Director & Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director

MEXODUS Berkeley Rep celebrates Latine Heritage Night Oct 4 hosted by Berkeley Rep in partnership with La Peña Cultural Center

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/mexodus/

http://www.davidmendizabal.com/

Berkeley Rep_Mexodus Director & Berkeley Rep Assoc. Artistic Director David Mendizábal
Photo: Brandon Nick
Stanford Live_2024-2025 Season
Courtesy Stanford Live
STANFORD LIVE / 2024-2025 Season
Bing Concert Hall
Frost Amphitheater
Stanford University Campus / Stanford (Palo Alto)

GUEST: ALBERT MONTAÑEZ-SANCHEZ / Producer of Artistic Programs

Stanford Live 2024-2025 Season kicks off Sept. 29, 2024
https://live.stanford.edu/events/2024-25-season/

Stanford Live_Bing Concert Hall
Courtesy Stanford Live
Stanford Live_Frost Amphitheater
Courtesy Stanford Live
Stanford Live_Albert Montañez-Sanchez
Courtesy Stanford Live
SF Playhouse_The Play That Goes Wrong_9/21 - 11/9/24
Photo: Jessica Palopoli
SF PLAYHOUSE
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
450 POST ST. / SF
SEPT 21 – NOV 9, 2024

GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

SF Playhouse_Susi Damilano / Co-Founder & Producing Director
Photo: David Allen
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
