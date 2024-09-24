Berkeley Rep | Stanford Live | SF Playhouse

9/25/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests this week will be Mexodus Director and Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal; Stanford Live Producer of Artistic Programs Albert Montañez-Sanchez; and The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director Susi Damilano.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST

BERKELEY REP

MEXODUS

BY AND FEATURING BRIAN QUIJADA AND NYGEL D. ROBINSON

WEST COAST PREMIERE

SEPT 13 – OCT 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

PEET’S THEATRE

2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

GUEST: DAVID MENDIZÁBAL / MEXODUS Director & Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director

MEXODUS Berkeley Rep celebrates Latine Heritage Night Oct 4 hosted by Berkeley Rep in partnership with La Peña Cultural Center

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/mexodus/

http://www.davidmendizabal.com/

Photo: Brandon Nick Berkeley Rep_Mexodus Director & Berkeley Rep Assoc. Artistic Director David Mendizábal

Courtesy Stanford Live Stanford Live_2024-2025 Season

STANFORD LIVE / 2024-2025 Season

Bing Concert Hall

Frost Amphitheater

Stanford University Campus / Stanford (Palo Alto)

GUEST: ALBERT MONTAÑEZ-SANCHEZ / Producer of Artistic Programs

Stanford Live 2024-2025 Season kicks off Sept. 29, 2024

https://live.stanford.edu/events/2024-25-season/

Courtesy Stanford Live Stanford Live_Bing Concert Hall

Courtesy Stanford Live Stanford Live_Frost Amphitheater

Courtesy Stanford Live Stanford Live_Albert Montañez-Sanchez

Photo: Jessica Palopoli SF Playhouse_The Play That Goes Wrong_9/21 - 11/9/24

SF PLAYHOUSE

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

450 POST ST. / SF

SEPT 21 – NOV 9, 2024

GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/the-play-that-goes-wrong/