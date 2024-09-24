Berkeley Rep | Stanford Live | SF Playhouse
9/25/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests this week will be Mexodus Director and Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal; Stanford Live Producer of Artistic Programs Albert Montañez-Sanchez; and The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director Susi Damilano.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST
BERKELEY REP
MEXODUS
BY AND FEATURING BRIAN QUIJADA AND NYGEL D. ROBINSON
WEST COAST PREMIERE
SEPT 13 – OCT 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
PEET’S THEATRE
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
GUEST: DAVID MENDIZÁBAL / MEXODUS Director & Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director
MEXODUS Berkeley Rep celebrates Latine Heritage Night Oct 4 hosted by Berkeley Rep in partnership with La Peña Cultural Center
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/mexodus/
http://www.davidmendizabal.com/
STANFORD LIVE / 2024-2025 Season
Bing Concert Hall
Frost Amphitheater
Stanford University Campus / Stanford (Palo Alto)
GUEST: ALBERT MONTAÑEZ-SANCHEZ / Producer of Artistic Programs
Stanford Live 2024-2025 Season kicks off Sept. 29, 2024
https://live.stanford.edu/events/2024-25-season/
SF PLAYHOUSE
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
450 POST ST. / SF
SEPT 21 – NOV 9, 2024
GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / The Play That Goes Wrong Director and SF Playhouse Co-Founder & Producing Director
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/the-play-that-goes-wrong/