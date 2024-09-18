New Conservatory Theatre Center | Cinnabar Theater | Center REP

9/18/24 On the Arts host David Latlippe’s guests are Riding the Cyclone cast members Kaylyn Dowd and Jon Gary Harris; Oklahoma! Musical Director Brett Strader and Director Zachary Hasbany; and Arsenic and Old Lace Director & Center REP Artistic Director Matt Morrow.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy NCTC NCTC.org_Ride the Cyclone_9/20-10/20/24

New Conservatory Theatre Co. (NCTC)

Ride the Cyclone

25 Van Ness Ave / SF

Sept 20 - Oct 20, 2024

Guests:

Kaylyn Dowd / ‘The Amazing Karnak’

Jon Gary Harris / ‘Noel Gruber’

For more info. and to purchase tickets click here

Official Ride the cyclone website link:

https://ridethecyclonemusical.com/

Read the Digital Program here:

https://online.fliphtml5.com/xlifs/rxnw/#p=1

Courtesy NCTC.org NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast Members L-R_Kaylyn Dowd_Jon Gary Harris

Courtesy Cinnabar Theater Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!

CINNABAR THEATER

Oklahoma!

Sonoma State University

Warren Theater (Located in Ives Hall)

1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park

Sept 13 - 29, 2024

https://cinnabartheater.org/show/oklahoma/

Guests:

Brett Strader / Musical Director

Zachary Hasbany / Director

Read the Show Playbill here

Meet The Musicians here!

Courtesy Cinnabar Theater Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_L-R Brett Strader_Zachary Hasbany

Courtesy Cinnabar Theater Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_Meet the Cast

Courtesy Center REP Center REP_Arsenic and Old Lace

CENTER REP

Arsenic and Old Lace

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek

Sept 8 - 29, 2024

GUEST:

Matt Morrow / Director & Center REP Artistic Director

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.lesherartscenter.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17293/3094

