KALW Culture
On the Arts

New Conservatory Theatre Center | Cinnabar Theater | Center REP

By Janice Lee
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:37 AM PDT
Center REP_Artistic Director Matt Morrow
Photo: Simpatika
Center REP_Artistic Director Matt Morrow

9/18/24 On the Arts host David Latlippe’s guests are Riding the Cyclone cast members Kaylyn Dowd and Jon Gary Harris; Oklahoma! Musical Director Brett Strader and Director Zachary Hasbany; and Arsenic and Old Lace Director & Center REP Artistic Director Matt Morrow.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

NCTC.org_Ride the Cyclone_9/20-10/20/24
Courtesy NCTC
NCTC.org_Ride the Cyclone_9/20-10/20/24

New Conservatory Theatre Co.  (NCTC)
Ride the Cyclone
25 Van Ness Ave / SF
Sept 20 - Oct 20, 2024

Guests:
Kaylyn Dowd / ‘The Amazing Karnak
Jon Gary Harris / ‘Noel Gruber’

For more info. and to purchase tickets click here

Official Ride the cyclone website link:
https://ridethecyclonemusical.com/

NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast member Kaylyn Dowd as 'The Amazing Karnak'
1 of 5  — --Ride the Cyclone - Cast Member_ Kaylyn Dowd.jpg
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast member Kaylyn Dowd as 'The Amazing Karnak'
Courtesy NCTC.org
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast, Top L - Clockwise_ Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Jon Gary Harris_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Grace Margaret Craig
2 of 5  — RI9578~1.JPG
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast, Top L - Clockwise_ Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Jon Gary Harris_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Grace Margaret Craig
Courtesy NCTC.org
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Anne Norland_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Milo Boland
3 of 5  — RIDETH~2.JPG
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Anne Norland_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Milo Boland
Courtesy NCTC.org
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone -Choir Cast Top L-R_ Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Milo Boland - Bottom L-R_ Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Anne Norland
4 of 5  — RIDETH~4.JPG
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone -Choir Cast Top L-R_ Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Milo Boland - Bottom L-R_ Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Anne Norland
Courtesy NCTC.org
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Grace Margaret Craig_Jon Gary Harris_Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Sage Alberto_Matt Skinner
5 of 5  — RIDETH~3.JPG
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Grace Margaret Craig_Jon Gary Harris_Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Sage Alberto_Matt Skinner
Courtesy NCTC.org

Read the Digital Program here:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/xlifs/rxnw/#p=1

Upcoming NCTC shows:
https://nctcsf.org/shows/

NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast Members L-R_Kaylyn Dowd_Jon Gary Harris
Courtesy NCTC.org
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast Members L-R_Kaylyn Dowd_Jon Gary Harris
Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!

CINNABAR THEATER
Oklahoma!
Sonoma State University
Warren Theater (Located in Ives Hall)
1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park
Sept 13 - 29, 2024
https://cinnabartheater.org/show/oklahoma/

Guests:
Brett Strader / Musical Director
Zachary Hasbany / Director

Read the Show Playbill here

Meet The Musicians here!

Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_L-R Brett Strader_Zachary Hasbany
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_L-R Brett Strader_Zachary Hasbany
Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_Meet the Cast
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_Oklahoma!_Meet the Cast
Center REP_Arsenic and Old Lace
Courtesy Center REP
Center REP_Arsenic and Old Lace

CENTER REP
Arsenic and Old Lace
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek
Sept 8 - 29, 2024

GUEST: 
Matt Morrow / Director & Center REP Artistic Director

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.lesherartscenter.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17293/3094

Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
1 of 7  — AOL_066.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll), Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
2 of 7  — AOL_090.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll), Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
3 of 7  — AOL_110.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
4 of 7  — AOL_089.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll)
5 of 7  — AOL_100.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Elaine Harper (Carla Gallardo)
6 of 7  — AOL_132.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Elaine Harper (Carla Gallardo)
Photo: Kevin Berne
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
7 of 7  — AOL_166.jpg
Center REP_Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
Photo Kevin Berne

Upcoming shows:
https://www.lesherartscenter.org/programs/center-repertory-company

Center REP_2024-2025 Season
Courtesy Center REP
Center REP_2024-2025 Season

