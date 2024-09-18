New Conservatory Theatre Center | Cinnabar Theater | Center REP

9/18/24 On the Arts host David Latlippe’s guests are
Riding the Cyclone cast members Kaylyn Dowd and Jon Gary Harris; Oklahoma! Musical Director Brett Strader and Director Zachary Hasbany; and Arsenic and Old Lace Director & Center REP Artistic Director Matt Morrow.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
NCTC.org_
Ride the Cyclone_9/20-10/20/24 New Conservatory Theatre Co. (NCTC) Ride the Cyclone 25 Van Ness Ave / SF Sept 20 - Oct 20, 2024 Guests: Kaylyn Dowd / ‘The Amazing Karnak’ Jon Gary Harris / ‘Noel Gruber’ For more info. and to purchase tickets click here Official Ride the cyclone website link: https://ridethecyclonemusical.com/
1 of 5
— --Ride the Cyclone - Cast Member_ Kaylyn Dowd.jpg
NCTC_
Ride the Cyclone_Cast member Kaylyn Dowd as 'The Amazing Karnak'
Courtesy NCTC.org
2 of 5
— RI9578~1.JPG
NCTC_
Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast, Top L - Clockwise_ Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Jon Gary Harris_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Grace Margaret Craig
Courtesy NCTC.org
3 of 5
— RIDETH~2.JPG
NCTC_
Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Anne Norland_Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Milo Boland
Courtesy NCTC.org
4 of 5
— RIDETH~4.JPG
NCTC_
Ride the Cyclone -Choir Cast Top L-R_ Matt Skinner_Sage Alberto_Milo Boland - Bottom L-R_ Jon Gary Harris_Grace Margaret Craig_Anne Norland
Courtesy NCTC.org
5 of 5
— RIDETH~3.JPG
NCTC_
Ride the Cyclone_Choir Cast L-R_ Grace Margaret Craig_Jon Gary Harris_Milo Boland_Anne Norland_Sage Alberto_Matt Skinner
Courtesy NCTC.org
Read the Digital Program here: https://online.fliphtml5.com/xlifs/rxnw/#p=1 Upcoming NCTC shows: https://nctcsf.org/shows/
NCTC_Ride the Cyclone_Cast Members L-R_Kaylyn Dowd_Jon Gary Harris
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_
Oklahoma! CINNABAR THEATER Oklahoma! Sonoma State University Warren Theater (Located in Ives Hall) 1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park Sept 13 - 29, 2024 https://cinnabartheater.org/show/oklahoma/ Guests: Brett Strader / Musical Director Zachary Hasbany / Director Read the Show Playbill here Meet The Musicians here !
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_
Oklahoma!_L-R Brett Strader_Zachary Hasbany
Courtesy Cinnabar Theater
Cinnabar Theater_
Oklahoma!_Meet the Cast
Center REP_Arsenic and Old Lace
CENTER REP Arsenic and Old Lace Lesher Center for the Arts 1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek Sept 8 - 29, 2024 GUEST: Matt Morrow / Director & Center REP Artistic Director For more info. and to purchase tickets: https://www.lesherartscenter.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17293/3094
1 of 7
— AOL_066.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
2 of 7
— AOL_090.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll), Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
Photo: Kevin Berne
3 of 7
— AOL_110.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
4 of 7
— AOL_089.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Martha Brewster (Michael Patrick Gaffney)
Photo: Kevin Berne
5 of 7
— AOL_100.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll)
Photo: Kevin Berne
6 of 7
— AOL_132.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Abby Brewster (Danny Scheie), Mortimer Brewster (Cody Sloan) and Elaine Harper (Carla Gallardo)
Photo: Kevin Berne
7 of 7
— AOL_166.jpg
Center REP_
Arsenic & Old Lace_Jonathan Brewster (DeAnna Driscoll) and Dr. Einstein (Skyler Sullivan)
Photo Kevin Berne
Upcoming shows: https://www.lesherartscenter.org/programs/center-repertory-company
Center REP_2024-2025 Season