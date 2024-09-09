Cal Shakes | SF Flower Piano | Smuin Contemporary Ballet
9/11/24 This week guest host Philippa Kelly talks with Smuin Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, SF Flower Piano Artist Sarah Cahill, and Cal Shakes' Clive Worsley, Nina Ball and William Hodgson.
SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET
GUEST: AMY SEIWERT / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Upcoming Performances:
DANCE SERIES I
SEPT 13 - OCT 20, 2024
SMUIN'S THE CHRISTMAS BALLET
NOV 23 - DEC 24, 2024
CAL SHAKES
AS YOU LIKE IT
Directed by Elizabeth Carter
Bruns Amphitheater
California Shakespeare Theater Way / Orinda, CA
SEPT 12 - 29, 2024
GUESTS:
Clive Worsley / Executive Director Cal Shakes
Nina Ball / Scenic Designer
William Hodgson / Choreographer
https://calshakes.org/asyoulikeit/
SAN FRANCISCO FLOWER PIANO
San Francisco Botanical Garden
Golden Gate Park / SF
SEPT. 13 - 27, 2024
GUEST:
SARAH CAHILL / PIANIST, COMPOSER & PRODUCER
KALW's own Sarah Cahill performs a two-piano concert with her piano duo partner Regina Myers at Flower Piano on Sunday Sept 15th @ 11:00am in the Great Meadow.
They will be playing music by Gavin Bryars, David Borden, Hanna Kulenty, and Colin McPhee.
https://gggp.org/flowerpiano/
https://sarahcahill.info/
https://www.reginamusic.com/