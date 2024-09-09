© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Cal Shakes | SF Flower Piano | Smuin Contemporary Ballet

By Janice Lee
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:17 PM PDT
9/11/24 This week guest host Philippa Kelly talks with Smuin Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, SF Flower Piano Artist Sarah Cahill, and Cal Shakes' Clive Worsley, Nina Ball and William Hodgson.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET
GUEST: AMY SEIWERT / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Upcoming Performances:

DANCE SERIES I
SEPT 13 - OCT 20, 2024

SMUIN'S THE CHRISTMAS BALLET
NOV 23 - DEC 24, 2024

FOR MORE INFO. AND PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE

CAL SHAKES
AS YOU LIKE IT
Directed by Elizabeth Carter
Bruns Amphitheater
California Shakespeare Theater Way / Orinda, CA
SEPT 12 - 29, 2024

GUESTS:
Clive Worsley / Executive Director Cal Shakes
Nina Ball / Scenic Designer
William Hodgson / Choreographer

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://calshakes.org/asyoulikeit/

SAN FRANCISCO FLOWER PIANO

San Francisco Botanical Garden

Golden Gate Park / SF

SEPT. 13 - 27, 2024

GUEST:
SARAH CAHILL / PIANIST, COMPOSER & PRODUCER

KALW's own Sarah Cahill performs a two-piano concert with her piano duo partner Regina Myers at Flower Piano on Sunday Sept 15th @ 11:00am in the Great Meadow.
Flower Piano at 11 am on Sunday the 15th, in the Great Meadow. They will be playing music by Gavin Bryars, David Borden, Hanna Kulenty, and Colin McPhee.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://gggp.org/flowerpiano/

https://sarahcahill.info/
https://www.reginamusic.com/

