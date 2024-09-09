Cal Shakes | SF Flower Piano | Smuin Contemporary Ballet

9/11/24 This week guest host Philippa Kelly talks with Smuin Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, SF Flower Piano Artist Sarah Cahill, and Cal Shakes' Clive Worsley, Nina Ball and William Hodgson.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET

GUEST: AMY SEIWERT / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Upcoming Performances:

DANCE SERIES I

SEPT 13 - OCT 20, 2024

SMUIN'S THE CHRISTMAS BALLET

NOV 23 - DEC 24, 2024

Photo: Keith Sutter SMUIN Ballet_Amy Seiwert Artistic Director

1 of 3 — Renaissance 4_Chris Hardy.jpg Smuin Ballet performing Amy Seiwert’s Renaissance_Terez Dean Orr, center, and the women of Smuin Photo: Chris Hardy 2 of 3 — Amy Seiwert 2_credit Chris Hardy.jpg Smuin Ballet_Artistic Director Amy Seiwert Photo: Chris Hardy / Chris Hardy 3 of 3 — Renaissance 5_Chris Hardy-.jpg Smuin Ballet performing Amy Seiwert’s Renaissance Photo: Chris Hardy

Courtesy CalShakes CalShakes_As You Like It

CAL SHAKES

AS YOU LIKE IT

Directed by Elizabeth Carter

Bruns Amphitheater

California Shakespeare Theater Way / Orinda, CA

SEPT 12 - 29, 2024

GUESTS:

Clive Worsley / Executive Director Cal Shakes

Nina Ball / Scenic Designer

William Hodgson / Choreographer

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://calshakes.org/asyoulikeit/

Photo: Molly Kate Photography Cal Shakes _Clive Worsley

Courtesy Sarah Cahill Piano Duo Regina Myers & Sarah Cahill

SAN FRANCISCO FLOWER PIANO



San Francisco Botanical Garden

Golden Gate Park / SF

SEPT. 13 - 27, 2024

GUEST:

SARAH CAHILL / PIANIST, COMPOSER & PRODUCER

KALW's own Sarah Cahill performs a two-piano concert with her piano duo partner Regina Myers at Flower Piano on Sunday Sept 15th @ 11:00am in the Great Meadow.

They will be playing music by Gavin Bryars, David Borden, Hanna Kulenty, and Colin McPhee.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://gggp.org/flowerpiano/

https://sarahcahill.info/

https://www.reginamusic.com/