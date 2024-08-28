The Marsh SF / Takes All Kinds | Magic Theatre / Richard II | Peter Robinson / Private Lives

8/28/24 This week, OTA host David Latulippe welcomes Dan Hoyle and Aldo Billingsbea to talk about the new solo show Takes All Kinds. Philippa Kelly talks with Naomi Iizuka about Richard II, and Peter Robinson returns with a background piece on what led Noel Coward to Private Lives.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Photo credit: Peter Prato The Marsh SF_Dan Hoyle solo show Takes All Kinds

THE MARSH SF

TAKES ALL KINDS

1062 VALENCIA ST. / SF

Previews: Aug 31 - Sept 14, 2024

Show run: Sept 20 - Oct 26, 2024

GUESTS:

DAN HOYLE / ACTOR & PLAYWRIGHT

ALDO BILLINGSLEA / DIRECTOR

Courtesy Naomi Iizuka The Magic Theatre_Richard II_Naomi Iizuka (playwright)

THE MAGIC THEATRE and PLAY ON SHAKESPEARE PRESENT

RICHARD II

A new translation by Naomi Iizuka

Directed by Karina Gutiérrez

@ THE YOUNG PERFORMERS THEATRE (Southside Theater)

FORT MASON

2 MARINA BLVD., BUILDING D, 3RD FLOOR / SF

AUG 21 - SEPT 8, 2024

Philippa Kelly with

GUEST: NAOMI IIZUKA / PLAYWRIGHT

Courtesy The Magic Theatre The Magic Theatre_Richard II_Aug 21 - Sept 8, 2024

Courtesy A.C.T. A.C.T._Private Lives_Sept 12 - Oct 6, 2024

PETER ROBINSON

PRIVATE LIVES

by Noel Coward

Peter sheds interesting light on why the play has frequently been revived despite the constant change in styles and fashions in the theater.

A preview to A.C.T.'s upcoming production at the Toni Rembe Theater in SF (Sept 12 - Oct 6, 2024)

