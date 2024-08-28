© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

The Marsh SF / Takes All Kinds | Magic Theatre / Richard II | Peter Robinson / Private Lives

By Janice Lee
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:50 AM PDT

8/28/24 This week, OTA host David Latulippe welcomes Dan Hoyle and Aldo Billingsbea to talk about the new solo show Takes All Kinds. Philippa Kelly talks with Naomi Iizuka about Richard II, and Peter Robinson returns with a background piece on what led Noel Coward to Private Lives.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

The Marsh SF_Dan Hoyle solo show Takes All Kinds
THE MARSH SF
TAKES ALL KINDS
1062 VALENCIA ST. / SF
Previews: Aug 31 - Sept 14, 2024
Show run: Sept 20 - Oct 26, 2024

GUESTS:
DAN HOYLE / ACTOR & PLAYWRIGHT
ALDO BILLINGSLEA / DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE

The Magic Theatre_Richard II_Naomi Iizuka (playwright)
THE MAGIC THEATRE and PLAY ON SHAKESPEARE PRESENT
RICHARD II
A new translation by Naomi Iizuka
Directed by Karina Gutiérrez
@ THE YOUNG PERFORMERS THEATRE (Southside Theater)
FORT MASON
2 MARINA BLVD., BUILDING D, 3RD FLOOR / SF
AUG 21 - SEPT 8, 2024

Philippa Kelly with
GUEST: NAOMI IIZUKA / PLAYWRIGHT

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://magictheatre.org/calendar/richard-ii

The Magic Theatre_Richard II_Aug 21 - Sept 8, 2024
A.C.T._Private Lives_Sept 12 - Oct 6, 2024
PETER ROBINSON
PRIVATE LIVES
by Noel Coward

Peter sheds interesting light on why the play has frequently been revived despite the constant change in styles and fashions in the theater.

A preview to A.C.T.'s upcoming production at the Toni Rembe Theater in SF (Sept 12 - Oct 6, 2024)
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2024-25-season/private-lives/

