The Marsh SF / Takes All Kinds | Magic Theatre / Richard II | Peter Robinson / Private Lives
8/28/24 This week, OTA host David Latulippe welcomes Dan Hoyle and Aldo Billingsbea to talk about the new solo show Takes All Kinds. Philippa Kelly talks with Naomi Iizuka about Richard II, and Peter Robinson returns with a background piece on what led Noel Coward to Private Lives.
THE MARSH SF
TAKES ALL KINDS
1062 VALENCIA ST. / SF
Previews: Aug 31 - Sept 14, 2024
Show run: Sept 20 - Oct 26, 2024
GUESTS:
DAN HOYLE / ACTOR & PLAYWRIGHT
ALDO BILLINGSLEA / DIRECTOR
THE MAGIC THEATRE and PLAY ON SHAKESPEARE PRESENT
RICHARD II
A new translation by Naomi Iizuka
Directed by Karina Gutiérrez
@ THE YOUNG PERFORMERS THEATRE (Southside Theater)
FORT MASON
2 MARINA BLVD., BUILDING D, 3RD FLOOR / SF
AUG 21 - SEPT 8, 2024
Philippa Kelly with
GUEST: NAOMI IIZUKA / PLAYWRIGHT
PETER ROBINSON
PRIVATE LIVES
by Noel Coward
Peter sheds interesting light on why the play has frequently been revived despite the constant change in styles and fashions in the theater.
A preview to A.C.T.'s upcoming production at the Toni Rembe Theater in SF (Sept 12 - Oct 6, 2024)
