In tribute: Peter Schickele (1935-2024) (part I)

8/7/24 Host David Latulippe offers an encore broadcast of his tribute to the late, great Peter Schickele, aka PDQ Bach, a seminal influence on his life as young musician. You'll hear "P.D.Q. Bach On the Air" - David's first exposure to the classical comic genius. The premise: a radio “Report from Hoople” - Hoople being the site of the fictional University of Southern North Dakota at Hoople” and where much of PDQ’s music was “discovered”. Schickele offers a “Bright and Early Show” and a “Late and Dull Show” replete with baroque-style advertisements, farm reports, and the famous “New Horizons in Music Appreciation”, where Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is offered with color commentary from sports announcers.

Join us Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST.

Learn more:

REPORT FROM HOOPLE: P.D.Q. BACH ON THE AIR