7/31/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe spends the hour talking with Cabrillo Festival Music Director + Conductor Cristian Măcelaru | Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST

Photo: RR Jones Cabrillo Festival Music Director + Conductor Music Cristian Măcelaru

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

MUSIC AS MOVEMENT

SANTA CRUZ CIVIC AUDITORIUM

307 CHURCH ST. / SANTA CRUZ CA

JULY 29 - AUG. 11, 2024

GUEST: Cristian Măcelaru

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://cabrillomusic.org/