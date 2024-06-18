© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Frameline48 Film Festival | Opera Parallèle | Merola Opera Program | Garden of Memory

By Janice Lee
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:03 AM PDT
6/19/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe welcomes guests Linda Perry & Director Don Hardy to talk about their documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, screening at this year's Frameline48 Film Festival, along with a Pride Weekend Kickoff Party with Perry performing at OASIS/SF.
Baritone Joseph Lattanzi also joins David to talk about Fellow Travelers, the upcoming Opera Parallèle and Presidio Theatre co-presentation. Learn about the Merola Opera Program and the upcoming concert The Song As Drama with Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson. KALW's own Sarah Cahill steps out from her weekly radio show Revolutions Per Minute and will be performing in Oakland at Chapel of the Chimes Summer Solstice Concert Garden of Memory.

Wednesdays @ 4:00PM!

FRAMELINE48 FILM FESTIVAL
San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival
LINDA PERRY :  LET IT DIE HERE
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, JUNE 28, 2024 | 6:30PM

GUESTS:
LINDA PERRY / Artist, Musician, Singer/Songwriter, Producer
DON HARDY / Director

Jump-start Pride Weekend with Linda Perry – she will be onstage at the Herbst Theatre for a Q&A before performing at Frameline48’s official post-screening Pride Kickoff Party at:

OASIS
298 11TH ST. / SF
SATURDAY, JUNE 28, 2024 | 9:00PM

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline48/linda-perry-let-it-die-here

EXPLORE FRAMELINE48 AND THIS YEAR'S FILMS:
https://www.frameline.org/about/frameline
https://www.frameline.org/festival/browse

View the Frameline48 Film Festival trailer here

https://www.lindaperrystudio.com/

OPERA PARALLÈLE & PRESIDIO THEATRE PRESENT
FELLOW TRAVELERS
An Opera by Gregory Spears
Libretto by Greg Pierce
Based on the 2007 novel “Fellow Travelers” by Thomas Mallon
PRESIDIO THEATRE
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
JUNE 21, 2024 | 7:30PM
JUNE 22, 2024 | 7:30PM
JUNE 23, 2024 | 3:00PM

GUEST: JOSEPH LATTANZI / BARITONE

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://operaparallele.org/fellowtravelers/

https://josephlattanzibaritone.com/

MEROLA OPERA PROGRAM
THE SONG AS DRAMA
Co-curators Carrie-Ann Matheson and Nicholas Phan 
DIANNE AND TAD TAUBE ATRIUM THEATER
401 VAN NESS AVE. (4th floor) / SF
THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUEST: CARRIE-ANN MATHESON / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO.:
https://merola.org/

PURCHASE TICKETS AND UPCOMING MEROLA CONCERTS & PERFORMANCES:
https://merola.org/summerfestival

CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
GARDEN OF MEMORY
The Celebrated Summer Solstice Concert is Back!
4499 PIEDMONT AVE. / OAKLAND
FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2024 | 5:00PM – 9:00PM
(Note: This event is sold out)

GUEST: SARAH CAHILL / PIANIST, WRITER, PRODUCER
HOST OF REVOLUTIONS PER MINUTE, HER WEEKLY RADIO SHOW ON KALW

FOR MORE INFO.:
https://www.gardenofmemory.com/

https://www.sarahcahill.info/

