Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble | Slavyanka Chorus | Santa Cruz Shakespeare

6/5/24 On the Arts' Host David Latulippe catches up with Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra Music Director & Conductor Ming Luke about the upcoming concerts at Hertz Hall/UC Berkeley and other his other upcoming projects.

David will also be joined by Left Coast Chamber Ensemble Pathways Program Mentor/Composer Josiah Catalan & Pathways Program Participant/Composer Evan Wright to talk about the upcoming Pathways: Florence Price Piano Quintet concerts and associated Pathways Composers Program.

Slavyanka Chorus' Artistic Director & Conductor Irina Shachneva & Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair Paul Andrews will talk with David about their upcoming SF Bay Area concerts Songs of Faith, Love and Delight!

Peter Robinson talks with Santa Cruz Shakespeare As You Like It Director Carey Perloff.

Wednesdays @ 4:00PM PST!

1 of 2 — Photo 182_Douglas Despres.jpg BCCO_Music Director/Conductor Ming Luke Photo: Douglas Despres 2 of 2 — mingluke.com_B Hocker.jpg.jpg BCCO_Music Director/Conductor Ming Luke Photo: Courtesy BCCO_Bill Hocker

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA

UC BERKELEY / HERTZ HALL

FREE CONCERTS:

Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

CONCERT DETAILS HERE:

www.bcco.org/concert/

VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM HERE

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST:

https://www.mingluke.com/

Photos: Miles Caliboso (Hofman); Catalan and Wright Courtesy of LCCE LCCE_left to right: Matilda Hofman/LCCE Artistic Director; Josiah Catalan/Composer & LCCE Pathways Program Mentor; Evan Wright/Composer & LCCE Pathways Program Participant

LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE (LCCE)

PATHWAYS: FLORENCE PRICE PIANO QUINTET

CONCERT DATES:

Saturday, June 8, 2024, 7:30 PM

Piedmont Center for the Arts

801 Magnolia Avenue / Piedmont

Sunday, June 9, 2024, 4:00 PM

Ruth Williams Bayview Opera House

4705 3rd Street / SF

GUESTS:

JOSIAH CATALAN / LCCE Pathways Program Mentor

EVAN WRIGHT / Composer & LCCE Pathways Program Participant

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PATHWAYS YOUNG COMPOSERS PROGRAM:

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways-program

LEARN MORE ABOUT LCCE AND OUR GUESTS:

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/

https://www.josiahcatalan.com/

1 of 2 — Irina Shachneva_Art.Dir-Conductor_ credit Thomas Pacha.jpg Slavyanka Chorus_Artistic Director/Conductor Irina Shachneva Photo: Thomas Pacha 2 of 2 — Slavyanka Chorus credit Tomas Pacha 1mb.jpg Slavyanka Chorus Photo: Thomas Pacha

SLAVYANKA CHORUS

GUESTS:

IRINA SHACHNEVA / Artistic Director & Conductor

PAUL ANDREWS / Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair

Concert Schedule & Advance Tickets General Admission $25

* Youth 18yrs & under FREE!

Friday, June 7th

St. Mark's Church

2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley 8:00 PM.

Purchase tickets here

Saturday, June 8th

First Congregational Church

1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto, 4:00 PM

Purchase tickets here

Sunday, June 9th

Star of the Sea Church

4420 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, 4:00 PM

Purchase tickets here

LEARN MORE ABOUT SLAVYANKA CHORUS HERE:

https://www.slavyankachorus.org

Courtesy Santa Cruz Shakespeare Santa Cruz Shakespeare_Season 2024 Generations

PETER ROBINSON

CAREY PERLOFF / DIRECTOR

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE

SEASON 2024 - GENERATIONS

AS YOU LIKE IT

JULY 13 - SEPT.1, 2024

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

www.santacruzshakespeare.org/tickets/

www.santacruzshakespeare.org