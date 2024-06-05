Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble | Slavyanka Chorus | Santa Cruz Shakespeare
6/5/24 On the Arts' Host David Latulippe catches up with Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra Music Director & Conductor Ming Luke about the upcoming concerts at Hertz Hall/UC Berkeley and other his other upcoming projects.
David will also be joined by Left Coast Chamber Ensemble Pathways Program Mentor/Composer Josiah Catalan & Pathways Program Participant/Composer Evan Wright to talk about the upcoming Pathways: Florence Price Piano Quintet concerts and associated Pathways Composers Program.
Slavyanka Chorus' Artistic Director & Conductor Irina Shachneva & Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair Paul Andrews will talk with David about their upcoming SF Bay Area concerts Songs of Faith, Love and Delight!
Peter Robinson talks with Santa Cruz Shakespeare As You Like It Director Carey Perloff.
Wednesdays @ 4:00PM PST!
BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA
UC BERKELEY / HERTZ HALL
FREE CONCERTS:
Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
CONCERT DETAILS HERE:
www.bcco.org/concert/
VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM HERE
LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST:
https://www.mingluke.com/
LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE (LCCE)
PATHWAYS: FLORENCE PRICE PIANO QUINTET
CONCERT DATES:
Saturday, June 8, 2024, 7:30 PM
Piedmont Center for the Arts
801 Magnolia Avenue / Piedmont
Sunday, June 9, 2024, 4:00 PM
Ruth Williams Bayview Opera House
4705 3rd Street / SF
GUESTS:
JOSIAH CATALAN / LCCE Pathways Program Mentor
EVAN WRIGHT / Composer & LCCE Pathways Program Participant
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PATHWAYS YOUNG COMPOSERS PROGRAM:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways-program
LEARN MORE ABOUT LCCE AND OUR GUESTS:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/
https://www.josiahcatalan.com/
SLAVYANKA CHORUS
GUESTS:
IRINA SHACHNEVA / Artistic Director & Conductor
PAUL ANDREWS / Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair
Concert Schedule & Advance Tickets General Admission $25
* Youth 18yrs & under FREE!
Friday, June 7th
St. Mark's Church
2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley 8:00 PM.
Purchase tickets here
Saturday, June 8th
First Congregational Church
1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto, 4:00 PM
Purchase tickets here
Sunday, June 9th
Star of the Sea Church
4420 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, 4:00 PM
Purchase tickets here
LEARN MORE ABOUT SLAVYANKA CHORUS HERE:
https://www.slavyankachorus.org
PETER ROBINSON
CAREY PERLOFF / DIRECTOR
SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE
SEASON 2024 - GENERATIONS
AS YOU LIKE IT
JULY 13 - SEPT.1, 2024
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
www.santacruzshakespeare.org/tickets/