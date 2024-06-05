© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble | Slavyanka Chorus | Santa Cruz Shakespeare

By Janice Lee
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:42 AM PDT
Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra
Courtesy Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra
Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra

6/5/24 On the Arts' Host David Latulippe catches up with Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra Music Director & Conductor Ming Luke about the upcoming concerts at Hertz Hall/UC Berkeley and other his other upcoming projects.
David will also be joined by Left Coast Chamber Ensemble Pathways Program Mentor/Composer Josiah Catalan & Pathways Program Participant/Composer Evan Wright to talk about the upcoming Pathways: Florence Price Piano Quintet concerts and associated Pathways Composers Program.
Slavyanka Chorus' Artistic Director & Conductor Irina Shachneva & Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair Paul Andrews will talk with David about their upcoming SF Bay Area concerts Songs of Faith, Love and Delight!
Peter Robinson talks with Santa Cruz Shakespeare As You Like It Director Carey Perloff.

Wednesdays @ 4:00PM PST!

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA
UC BERKELEY / HERTZ HALL
FREE CONCERTS:
Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

GUEST:  MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR  & CONDUCTOR

CONCERT DETAILS HERE:
www.bcco.org/concert/

VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM HERE

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST:
https://www.mingluke.com/

LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE (LCCE)
PATHWAYS: FLORENCE PRICE PIANO QUINTET

CONCERT DATES:
Saturday, June 8, 2024, 7:30 PM
Piedmont Center for the Arts
801 Magnolia Avenue / Piedmont

Sunday, June 9, 2024, 4:00 PM
Ruth Williams Bayview Opera House
4705 3rd Street / SF

GUESTS:
JOSIAH CATALAN / LCCE Pathways Program Mentor
EVAN WRIGHT / Composer & LCCE Pathways Program Participant

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PATHWAYS YOUNG COMPOSERS PROGRAM:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/pathways-program

LEARN MORE ABOUT LCCE AND OUR GUESTS:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/
https://www.josiahcatalan.com/

SLAVYANKA CHORUS

GUESTS:
IRINA SHACHNEVA / Artistic Director & Conductor
PAUL ANDREWS / Co-Founder, Chorus President and Board Chair

Concert Schedule & Advance Tickets General Admission $25
* Youth 18yrs & under FREE!

Friday, June 7th
St. Mark's Church
2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley 8:00 PM.
Purchase tickets here

Saturday, June 8th
First Congregational Church
1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto, 4:00 PM
Purchase tickets here

Sunday, June 9th
Star of the Sea Church
4420 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, 4:00 PM
Purchase tickets here

LEARN MORE ABOUT SLAVYANKA CHORUS HERE:
https://www.slavyankachorus.org

PETER ROBINSON
CAREY PERLOFF / DIRECTOR
SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE
SEASON 2024 - GENERATIONS
AS YOU LIKE IT
JULY 13 - SEPT.1, 2024

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
www.santacruzshakespeare.org/tickets/

www.santacruzshakespeare.org

