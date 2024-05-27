SF Symphony / Alonzo King | Berkeley Rep / 'Galileo' | Shotgun Players / 'Best Available'
5/29/24 On the Arts Hotel David Latulippe talks with LINES Ballet Founder & Artistic Director Alonzo King about the upcoming collaboration with the SF Symphony with Esa-Pekka Salonen/Conductor, Peter Sellars/Director and King/Choreographer. David will also speak with Berkeley Rep Galileo cast member Javier Munoz, and Philippa Kelly talks with Shotgun Players' Best Available playwright Jonathan Spector
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
SF SYMPHONY PRESENTS
ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JUNE 7, 2024 | 7:30PM
* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars and choreographer Alonzo King, moderated by Benjamin Pesetsky, will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.
JUNE 8, 2024 | 7:30PM
* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.
JUNE 9, 2024 | 2:00PM
* 1:00pm–1:30pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.
GUEST: ALONZO KING / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - LINES BALLET
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://k12.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/ALONZO-KING-PETER-SELLARS
Learn more about LINES Ballet & Alonzo King:
https://linesballet.org/
https://linesballet.org/lines-ballet-mission-and-purpose/alonzo-king/
* * * * *
ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS
PERFORMANCE / ARTISTS:
Esa-Pekka Salonen
Conductor
Peter Sellars
Director
Alonzo King
Choreography
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Mary Elizabeth Williams
Soprano
Luke Kritzek
Lighting Design
Seth Reiser
Lighting Design
San Francisco Symphony
* * * * *
Program:
Ma Mère l’Oye (Mother Goose)
Maurice Ravel
Erwartung
[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]
Arnold Schoenberg
BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
RODA THEATRE
GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL
2015 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
MAY 5 - JUNE 23, 2024
PLAYING NOW - EXTENDED TO 6/23/24!
GUEST: JAVIER MUÑOZ / 'Cardinal Morosini'
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/galileo/
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
BEST AVAILABLE
By Jonathan Spector
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
PLAYING NOW THROUGH JUNE 16, 2024 (evenings & afternoons)
PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUEST: JONATHAN SPECTOR / PLAYWRIGHT
For more info. and to purchase tickets - click here
http://www.jonathanspector.org/about.html