SF Symphony / Alonzo King | Berkeley Rep / 'Galileo' | Shotgun Players / 'Best Available'

5/29/24 On the Arts Hotel David Latulippe talks with LINES Ballet Founder & Artistic Director Alonzo King about the upcoming collaboration with the SF Symphony with Esa-Pekka Salonen/Conductor, Peter Sellars/Director and King/Choreographer. David will also speak with Berkeley Rep Galileo cast member Javier Munoz, and Philippa Kelly talks with Shotgun Players' Best Available playwright Jonathan Spector

Photos: Cody Pickens (Salonen); Franck Thibault (King); Courtesy SF Symphony (Williams; Ruth Walz (Sellars) SF Symph_LINES Ballet_clockwise from upper-left: Esa-Pekka Salonen_Alonzo King_Mary Elizabeth Williams_Peter Sellars

SF SYMPHONY PRESENTS

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JUNE 7, 2024 | 7:30PM

* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars and choreographer Alonzo King, moderated by Benjamin Pesetsky, will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

JUNE 8, 2024 | 7:30PM

* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

JUNE 9, 2024 | 2:00PM

* 1:00pm–1:30pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

GUEST: ALONZO KING / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - LINES BALLET

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS

PERFORMANCE / ARTISTS:

Esa-Pekka Salonen

Conductor

Peter Sellars

Director

Alonzo King

Choreography

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Mary Elizabeth Williams

Soprano

Luke Kritzek

Lighting Design

Seth Reiser

Lighting Design

San Francisco Symphony

Program:

Ma Mère l’Oye (Mother Goose)

Maurice Ravel

Erwartung

[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]

Arnold Schoenberg

Photo: RJ Muna SF Symphony_LINES Ballet_Alonzo King_Dancer Adji Cissoko

Courtesy Berkeley Rep Berkeley Rep_Galileo_Javier Muñoz 'Cardinal Morosini'

BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE

RODA THEATRE

GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL

2015 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

MAY 5 - JUNE 23, 2024

PLAYING NOW - EXTENDED TO 6/23/24!

GUEST: JAVIER MUÑOZ / 'Cardinal Morosini'

Photo: Kevin Berne Berkeley Rep_Galileo_Raúl Esparza 'Galileo Galilei'

Courtesy Shotgun Players Shotgun Players_Best Available_Jonathan Spector playwright

SHOTGUN PLAYERS

BEST AVAILABLE

By Jonathan Spector

ASHBY STAGE

1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY

PLAYING NOW THROUGH JUNE 16, 2024 (evenings & afternoons)

PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUEST: JONATHAN SPECTOR / PLAYWRIGHT

