KALW Culture
On the Arts

SF Symphony / Alonzo King | Berkeley Rep / 'Galileo' | Shotgun Players / 'Best Available'

By Janice Lee
Published May 27, 2024 at 10:19 PM PDT
SF Symphony_LINES Ballet_Dancer Maya Harr
5/29/24 On the Arts Hotel David Latulippe talks with LINES Ballet Founder & Artistic Director Alonzo King about the upcoming collaboration with the SF Symphony with Esa-Pekka Salonen/Conductor, Peter Sellars/Director and King/Choreographer. David will also speak with Berkeley Rep Galileo cast member Javier Munoz, and Philippa Kelly talks with Shotgun Players' Best Available playwright Jonathan Spector

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SF Symph_LINES Ballet_clockwise from upper-left: Esa-Pekka Salonen_Alonzo King_Mary Elizabeth Williams_Peter Sellars
SF SYMPHONY PRESENTS
ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JUNE 7, 2024 | 7:30PM
* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars and choreographer Alonzo King, moderated by Benjamin Pesetsky, will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

JUNE 8, 2024 | 7:30PM
* 6:30pm–7:00pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

JUNE 9, 2024 | 2:00PM
* 1:00pm–1:30pm: A preconcert talk with director Peter Sellars will be presented from the stage. Free to all ticketholders.

GUEST: ALONZO KING / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - LINES BALLET

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://k12.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/ALONZO-KING-PETER-SELLARS

Learn more about LINES Ballet & Alonzo King:
https://linesballet.org/
https://linesballet.org/lines-ballet-mission-and-purpose/alonzo-king/

* * * * *

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET & PETER SELLARS
PERFORMANCE / ARTISTS:

Esa-Pekka Salonen
Conductor

Peter Sellars
Director

Alonzo King
Choreography

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Mary Elizabeth Williams
Soprano

Luke Kritzek
Lighting Design

Seth Reiser
Lighting Design

San Francisco Symphony

* * * * *
Program:

Ma Mère l’Oye (Mother Goose)
Maurice Ravel

Erwartung
[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]
Arnold Schoenberg

SF Symphony_LINES Ballet_Alonzo King_Dancer Adji Cissoko
Berkeley Rep_Galileo_Javier Muñoz 'Cardinal Morosini'
BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
RODA THEATRE
GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL
2015 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
MAY 5 - JUNE 23, 2024
PLAYING NOW - EXTENDED TO 6/23/24!

GUEST: JAVIER MUÑOZ / 'Cardinal Morosini'

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/galileo/

Berkeley Rep_Galileo_Raúl Esparza 'Galileo Galilei'
Shotgun Players_Best Available_Jonathan Spector playwright
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
BEST AVAILABLE
By Jonathan Spector
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
PLAYING NOW THROUGH JUNE 16, 2024 (evenings & afternoons)

PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUEST: JONATHAN SPECTOR / PLAYWRIGHT

For more info. and to purchase tickets - click here

http://www.jonathanspector.org/about.html

Shotgun Players_Best Available_Jonathan Spector playwright
