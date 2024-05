SF Symphony | CCSF Theatre Arts | Lamplighters | SFJAZZ

5/8/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are SF Symphony Guest Cellist Pablo Ferrández, Director Patricia Miller and cast member Victor Suen from CCSF Theatre Arts Dept. roduction of Philip Kan Gotanda's After the War Blues , The Lamplighters' production of Charles Dickens' The Mystery of Edwin Drood Musical & Multimedia Director Brett Strader, and SFJAZZ Artist/Musician Gaea Schell |

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Photo: Kristian Schuller SF Symphony_Guest Cellist Pablo Ferrández



SF SYMPHONY

MENDELSSOHN’S SCOTTISH SYMPHONY

Gemma New / Conductor

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

MAY 10, 2024 | 7:30PM

MAY 12, 2024 | 2:00PM

GUEST: PABLO FERRÁNDEZ / CELLIST

PROGRAM:

Overture

Grażyna Bacewicz

Cello Concerto

Edward Elgar

Symphony No. 3, Scottish

Felix Mendelssohn

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/MENDELSSOHN-SCOTTISH

https://www.pabloferrandez.com/

Courtesy CCSF Theatre Arts CCSF Theatre Arts Presents After the War Blues by Philip Kan Gotanda

CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO (CCSF) THEATRE ARTS PRESENTS

AFTER THE WAR BLUES

By Philip Kan Gotanda

Z SPACE / STEINDLER STAGE

450 FLORIDA ST. / SF

MAY 10 – 12, 2024 (evenings & matinee)

GUESTS:

PATRICIA MILLER / DIRECTOR

VICTOR SUEN / CAST MEMBER

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.zspace.org/ccsf

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34231/production/1198490

https://www.instagram.com/ccsftheatrearts/p/C6SDuDXSvEu/

PATRICIA MILLER:

CCSF Theatre Dept.

http://www.pollinatorarts.org

Courtesy The Lamplighters The Lamplighters_The Mystery of Edwin Drood_A Musical by Rubert Holmes

LAMPLIGHTERS MUSIC THEATRE

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

A Musical by Rubert Holmes

PRESIDIO THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

55 MORAGA AVE. / SF

MAY 11 @ 7:30pm

MAY 12 @ 2pm

MAY 17 and MAY 18 @ 7:30pm

MAY 19 @ 2pm

(Simulcast on May 19th)

GUEST: BRETT STRADER / MUSIC & MULTIMEDIA DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://lamplighters.org/the-mystery-of-edwin-drood/

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-the-mystery-of-edwin-drood/

https://www.sfcv.org/articles/music-news/sf-lamplighters-shift-gilbert-and-sullivan-dickens

Courtesy Gaea Schell SFJAZZ_Gaea Schell Quartet_5/17/24

SFJAZZ PRESENTS

GAEA SCHELL QUARTET

SFJAZZ CENTER / JOE HENDERSON LAB

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

MAY 17, 2024 | 7:00PM & 8:30PM

GUEST: GAEA SCHELL / ARTIST & PIANIST/FLUTIST

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/23-24/gaea-schell-quartet/

https://gaeaschell.com/