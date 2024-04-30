Golden Gate Park Band | New Conservatory Theatre Center | Palo Alto Players | Right to Read Day

5/1/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Golden Gate Park Band Music Director Dr. German Gonzalez, Torange Yeghiazarian & Debórah Eliezer, Patrick Klein, and Peter Robinson reflects on Right to Read Day |

Courtesy Golden Gate Park Band Golden Gate Park Band_2024 Free Concert Series_www.goldengateparkband.org

GOLDEN GATE PARK BAND

THE BANDSHELL / GOLDEN GATE PARK

APRIL 28 - OCTOBER 6, 2024 (SUNDAYS & HOLIDAYS)

GUEST:

DR. GERMAN GONZALEZ / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

Courtesy Golden Gate Park Band Golden Gate Park Band_Dr. German Gonzalez-Music Director and Principal Conductor

Photo: Lois Tema New Conservatory Theatre Center_The Tutor_cast members: Lawrence Redecker, Maya Nazzal, Debórah Eliezer

NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER

THE TUTOR

Directed by Sahar Assaf

25 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APRIL 5 - MAY 12, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

TORANGE YEGHIAZARIAN / PLAYWRIGHT

DEBÓRAH ELIEZER / "AZUR"

Courtesy Palo Alto Players Palo Alto Players_The Music Man_4/26-5/12/24

PALO ALTO PLAYERS

THE MUSIC MAN

LUCIE STERN COMMUNITY CENTER

1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO

APRIL 26 - MAY 12, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: PATRICK KLEIN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

PETER ROBINSON

RIGHT TO READ DAY

April 2024 was National Library Month. Peter Robinson reflects on Bay Area library activities, including Right to Read Day on April 8th.

More books were banned in 2023 in U.S. schools and libraries than any other year for which records have been kept.

Many of the books targeted related to issues of LGBTQ+ communities or race, though the list was broad - including commonly taught novels such as Lord of the Flies and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Links to learn more about the ALA, upcoming events in your area and Right to Read:

