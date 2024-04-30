Golden Gate Park Band | New Conservatory Theatre Center | Palo Alto Players | Right to Read Day
5/1/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Golden Gate Park Band Music Director Dr. German Gonzalez, Torange Yeghiazarian & Debórah Eliezer, Patrick Klein, and Peter Robinson reflects on Right to Read Day |
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
GOLDEN GATE PARK BAND
THE BANDSHELL / GOLDEN GATE PARK
APRIL 28 - OCTOBER 6, 2024 (SUNDAYS & HOLIDAYS)
GUEST:
DR. GERMAN GONZALEZ / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO JOIN THE MAILING LIST:
https://www.goldengateparkband.org
NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER
THE TUTOR
Directed by Sahar Assaf
25 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
APRIL 5 - MAY 12, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
TORANGE YEGHIAZARIAN / PLAYWRIGHT
DEBÓRAH ELIEZER / "AZUR"
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://nctcsf.org/event/the-tutor/
VIEW THE PROGRAM HERE
PALO ALTO PLAYERS
THE MUSIC MAN
LUCIE STERN COMMUNITY CENTER
1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO
APRIL 26 - MAY 12, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: PATRICK KLEIN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://paplayers.org/event/music-man/
VIEW THE PROGRAM HERE
—————
PETER ROBINSON
RIGHT TO READ DAY
April 2024 was National Library Month. Peter Robinson reflects on Bay Area library activities, including Right to Read Day on April 8th.
More books were banned in 2023 in U.S. schools and libraries than any other year for which records have been kept.
Many of the books targeted related to issues of LGBTQ+ communities or race, though the list was broad - including commonly taught novels such as Lord of the Flies and To Kill a Mockingbird.
Links to learn more about the ALA, upcoming events in your area and Right to Read:
https://www.ala.org/
https://www.ala.org/aboutala/node/230/
https://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek
https://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/node/7/
https://uniteagainstbookbans.org/right-to-read-day/